Fall Fruits, Sweet and Savory

The last of summer’s plums and peaches are gone and now it is on to fall fruits.
All but quince can be added to just about any salad you might be making. A scatter of sliced Fuyu persimmon or a handful of pomegranate seeds brings instant color and a taste of fall to a green salad or a chicken salad. You can grill slices of persimmon to top goat-cheese spread crostini or to serve alongside pork chops. Best of all, in my opinion, apples, pears, and quince can be sautéed, with or without onions to make a savory side dish.
Arugula, Escarole and Pear Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette
The bitter and the sweet, the salty and the sharp all come together in this fall salad. If you want to fancy it up, serve it accompanied by your favorite blue cheese and crackers.
Serves 4
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
¼ finely grated parmesan cheese
1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/8 tsp. sea salt
2 Bosc or other firm pears, cored and cut lengthwise into thin slices
1 cup wild arugula
2 cups torn escarole leaves, yellow inner leaves only
¼ cup toasted walnut halves or pieces
In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil and vinegar. Add the cheese, salt and pepper and mix well.
Add the arugula and escarole and toss gently to coat.
Mound a serving on each of 4 salad plates. Top with slices of pear and sprinkle with walnuts.
Belgian Endive, Arugula and Pomegranate Salad
I’m fond of the colorful combination of Belgian endive, arugula and pomegranate seeds. It’s simple, but pretty enough for a party.
Serves 4-6
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp. sherry vinegar
1 tsp. honey
¼ tsp. sea salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. lemon juice
6 small heads Belgian endive, white and red or all one color
2 cups wild arugula
½ cup pomegranate seeds
In the bottom of a salad serving bowl, combine the olive oil, vinegar, honey, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed. The dressing should be slightly sweet, yet tangy.
Remove the core on each of the endives by cutting an inverted ‘V’ at the bottom. Separate the leaves. If large, cut them in half lengthwise. Leave small ones whole.
Just before serving, add the endive leaves to the salad bowl and sprinkle with half the pomegranate seeds. Add the arugula and toss. Garnish with the remaining pomegranate seeds.
Guinea Hen with Sautéed Quince, Apples and Pears
Fall is my favorite time to cook guinea hen because of the trio of fruits that come into the season then – pears, apples, and quince. If you have never eaten guinea hen, try seeking it out and cooking it. However, chicken is a tasty substitute. To accompany the roast and fruit, I serve polenta or couscous.
Serves 3 to 4
1 - 1 ½ to 2-pound Guinea hen or 3 ½ pound chicken
Handful of fresh sage, about 6 sprigs
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. coarse sea salt, crushed
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
½ cup water
For the fruit
2 Tbsp. butter
½ yellow onion, thinly sliced
2 quinces, peeled, cored and cut into ½ thick slices
2 apples such as Golden Delicious, Gala or Granny Smith, cored and cut into ½ thick slices
2 firm, but ripe pears, such as Bosc or Red Bartlett halved, stems and seeds removed, and cut into ½ inch thick slices
½ tsp. sea salt
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F.
Rub the bird all over with sage, inside and out. Leave the sage in the cavity, along with the heart and liver. Rub the bird inside and out with the salt and pepper, including rubbing some under the skin. With kitchen twine, truss the legs together.
In a heavy-bottomed, ovenproof casserole, melt the butter over medium-high heat. When it is foaming, add the bird and brown it first on one side, 4 to 5 minutes, then on the other, another 4 to 5 minutes. With the bird breast side up, add the water, cover and roast in the oven, basting once or twice with the pan juices until the juice runs clear when pierced at the deepest point behind the thigh, about 1 hour. When the bird is ready, remove from the casserole to a carving board. Cover loosely with foil and let stand 10 minutes
For the fruit
About 10 minutes before the bird comes out of the oven, prepare the fruit.
In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. When foams, add the onion and quince and sauté, turning the fruit slice once or twice, until they are seared golden and are just barely soft when pricked with the tip of a knife, about 8 minutes, then add the pear slices. They are more delicate than the other fruits and need less cooking time, only about 4 minutes. When done, cover and set aside until ready to serve.
Remove the foil, carve the breast into slices, and cut off the wings and the legs with thighs attached. Arrange the sliced breast on a warm platter, add the fruit slices (warming them beforehand if they have cooled too much), and add the wings and legs with the thighs. Pour any collected juices from the carving board back into the casserole, heat over medium-high heat, and pour the juices over the meat and fruits and serve immediately.
Quince Tarte Tatin
Quinces are very astringent and essentially inedible when raw. They are not flavorful, but rather imbibe the flavors of whatever they are cooked with. Here, they are marinated in sugared white wine before being baked in the tart.
Serves 8
For the marinade
6 to 8 large, ripe quinces
2 cups dry white wine such as Chardonnay
1/2 cup sugar
1 2-inch piece vanilla bean, slit
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed as directed on package
To assemble:
2 Tbsp. butter
1/2 cup sugar
Peel and core the quince, cutting them into quarters. In a bowl, combine the wine, 1/2 cup sugar, and the vanilla bean. Add the quince. Cover, refrigerate, and marinate overnight.
To assemble:
Preheat an oven to 375º F.
Using 1 tablespoon of the butter, heavily butter a frying pan or a stove-top to oven baking dish 9 or 10 inches in diameter and 2 to 2 1/2 inches deep. Sprinkle the bottom with the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. With a slotted spoon, remove the quince from the marinade, reserving the marinade.
Arrange the quince slices in a single layer, cut side up, in the bottom of the dish in concentric circles. Cut the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter into small pieces and dot the top. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the marinade.
On a lightly floured board, roll out the pastry dough 1/8 thick and about the same diameter as the baking dish, just a little bit larger. Drape it over the rolling pin and transfer it to the baking dish. Unfold it and gently place it over the quince, allowing it to droop inside rather than outside the dish. Press the edge of the crust against the dish sides. Prick with the tines of a fork.
Bake until the crust is golden and a thick syrup has formed at the bottom of the dish.
When it is done, remove and let stand just a few minutes. Run a sharp knife between the pastry crust and the edge of the baking dish to ensure nothing is sticking. Invert a serving platter on top of the baking dish, and, using hot pad, hold the platter and the dish firmly, and flip reverse them. The tart will unmold onto the platter. Should any slices of quince stick to the dish, simply replace them in the tart.
Serve warm.
Georgeanne Brennan is an award-winning food journalist who lives in Winters, Calif., and the south of France. She frequently contributes to the Napa Valley Register. Read more about her on her website, georgeannebrennan.com
