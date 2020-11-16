Fall Fruits, Sweet and Savory

For the fruit

About 10 minutes before the bird comes out of the oven, prepare the fruit.

In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. When foams, add the onion and quince and sauté, turning the fruit slice once or twice, until they are seared golden and are just barely soft when pricked with the tip of a knife, about 8 minutes, then add the pear slices. They are more delicate than the other fruits and need less cooking time, only about 4 minutes. When done, cover and set aside until ready to serve.

Remove the foil, carve the breast into slices, and cut off the wings and the legs with thighs attached. Arrange the sliced breast on a warm platter, add the fruit slices (warming them beforehand if they have cooled too much), and add the wings and legs with the thighs. Pour any collected juices from the carving board back into the casserole, heat over medium-high heat, and pour the juices over the meat and fruits and serve immediately.

Quince Tarte Tatin

Quinces are very astringent and essentially inedible when raw. They are not flavorful, but rather imbibe the flavors of whatever they are cooked with. Here, they are marinated in sugared white wine before being baked in the tart.

Serves 8