Feast it Forward wins at Taste Awards

The Feast it Forward studio and demonstration kitchen.

 Neil Ruud/Ruud Media

Napa’s Feast it Forward has won “Outstanding Vision” from The Taste Awards, just aside “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” on Animal Planet.

“We will be hitting the red carpet this March in Hollywood to accept the award,” said owner Katy Shaffer.

The Taste Awards recognize food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on television, film, in streaming and online video, apps, podcasts and radio.

“Just a few key names and companies that have received an award are the likes of Tyler Florence, Gordon Ramsay, Andrew Zimmern, Jon Favreau, Roi Choi, Tiny House Nation, PBS Food, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Travel Channel, HGTV, YouTube, Food Network,” Shaffer added.

Feast it Forward is at 1031 McKinstry St., Napa. For more information, visit feastitforward.com.

