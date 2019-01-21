Feta — that’s the cheese you seek out in summer when tomatoes peak to make a Greek salad, right?
Yes, but why limit yourself, asked cheese expert Janet Fletcher. Speaking to a class at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, Fletcher told students, “I’m here to tell you that feta is cheese you can use year-round.”
Fletcher’s talk coincided with a visit from a delegation from Greece, who were in Napa to share information and enthusiasm for Feta PDO. This is feta from Greece, which since 2002 has been a protected designation of origin product (PDO) in the European Union. Under this designation, only cheese produced in certain areas of Greece, in a traditional way that are made from sheep’s milk, or from a mixture of sheep’s and up to 30 percent of goat’s milk from the same area, can be called feta.
“Feta is dear to my heart,” Fletcher said. “It’s one of three cheeses I always have in my refrigerator.” (The other two are Parmesano-Reggiano and Pecorino Romano.)
As the prices of many cheeses skyrockets, Fletcher said, feta remains an affordable choice. Feta is also one of the few cheeses that are aged in brine, a salt and water solution.
“I encourage you to buy your feta in brine,” she said. “Or if this is not available, make a brine when you get home to store it. That’s the most natural, best way.” (Use spring water in making a brine, she advised. “Napa water has so much chlorine.”)
Brining and the fact that feta is made from rich sheep’s milk give it a salty, slightly acidic and extremely savory boost of umami to all kinds of dishes, Fletcher pointed out. During her talk, the CIA staff served samples of feta in one of its most well-known versions, the Greek spinach pie, but they also handed out cups of warm squash soup made special with crumbles of feta.
During the winter, Fletcher said she likes to crumble feta over braised greens, but added she also has been known to eat the cheese just on its own.
The Greek delegation also hosted a lunch at the Cheese School in San Francisco where chef Jocelyn Vanlandingham created a feta-based menu of a shrimp and feta salad with celery and pickled onion, stuffed egglant rotini with farro and feta-brine vinaigrette, and a poached pear dessert with crumbled feta tapenade.
If all of this is not enough to make you appreciate feta, consider this historical note, from FetaPDO.eu: “Not many foods can
boast a history going back over 2000 years, but every time you buy feta you will be eating a cheese as familiar to Homer and Alexander the Great as it is at home in a modern day salad.
“Although the name ‘feta’ is of 17th century origin and refers to the cutting of the cheese, it appears in ancient literature. A primitive form of feta is even mentioned in ‘The Odyssey’ where the hero Odysseus takes the cheese made by the cyclops Polyphemus whilst escaping from his cave.”
Poached Pear recipe with attribution to Chef Jocelyn Vanlandingham and The Cheese School
Poaching liquid:
1 bottle full-bodied red
3 cups water
1 cup prunes + 1 cup apricots (substitute with your favorite jam or jelly if you’re short on dried fruit!)
2 cups sugar
Add ingredients except sugar to stock pot, simmer until dried fruit is soft and falling apart. Puree until smooth. Add sugar to dissolve, mixture should be thick
Poached pears:
4 pears
Poaching liquid
Peel, quarter and remove core of pears. Submerge pears. You can lay a piece of parchment paper on top to help keep pears down. Poach until soft. Remove pears to cool. Reserve liquid for later use.
Topping
1 cup apricots
1 cup sweet dessert wine
1/2 cup roasted valencia almonds, chopped
1/2 cup Greek Feta
Steep apricots in a sweet dessert wine by heating dessert wine and pour over apricots to steep for at least 1 hour. Slice apricots in half and reserve liquid for later use. In a bowl, mix sliced apricots, chopped almonds and crumbled feta adding reserved liquid to loosen mix. To serve, lay out pear quarters on a serving dish, top with apricot crumble and drizzle poaching liquid on top.