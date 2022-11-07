Finding Old Hawaii in Maui

Kaanapali, Maui --

My friends had just come back from a four-day family trip to Kaanapali Beach Hotel on Maui. “You’d love it there! Low-key, lounge chairs on the beach, warm water, and an excellent restaurant right on the water, all in one place,” Margie told me.

She had certainly hit the high spots when it comes to my idea of a beach holiday, so I agreed to her proposition to go, just the two of us, for a little getaway. After a scenic, 45-minute drive from Kahului Airport with a chatty cab driver who explained why the fields were bare.

“Dole shut down the pineapple plantations here,” and why the mountains were so often cloudy, “the gods like to be private,” we arrived at the hotel.

A low-slung group of multiple buildings, three higher ones, and an open-air lobby surrounding a vast green lawn dotted with palms and blooming plumeria trees, just steps from the vast curve of sandy Kaanapali Bay, it was like stepping into another world.

The lobby, all dark wood, is decorated with Hawaiian artifacts – drums, ti-leaf capes, carvings – which we learned were created by various hotel employees. This was not by chance. For decades, it’s been officially called The Most Hawaiian of Hawaiian Hotels. Built in the 1960s, culture has always been an important part of the hotel’s identity. In 1986 a free culture program for guests was developed the showcase the island’s traditions and history.

Traditional rooms at the heart of the original hotel are decorated in high quality bamboo and wicker furnishings, reminiscent of old time Hawaiian style. The newly opened premium rooms of the hotel continue to reflect Hawaii’s cultural traditions, albeit more subtly, in the patterns of the rugs, wallpaper, and headboards. All the rooms are decorated with hand-crafted artifacts, like those in the lobby.

The newly opened Huihui restaurant and bar, with open air rooms and patios is built of dark, polished wood, topped with a classic thatched roof. One of the main décor features is a full-sized movie screen depicting the story of the double-hulled voyaging canoe, Hokulea, built in the 1970s, the first of its kind in 500 years.

Huihui serves both standard and traditional Hawaiian dishes at all of its three-meal service, breakfast lunch and dinner. Fresh tropical fruits, fish steamed in banana leaves, and poke feature on the menus, along with steaks, hamburgers, and tacos. It was so good and so convenient that we ate most of our meals there.

As tempting as it is to spend the day in one of the hotel’s reserved cabana or lounge chair and umbrella, allow time for one or more of the complimentary cultural classes offered by the hotel.

Margie and I opted for the Hawaii lei-making class, expecting to use needle and thread to string flowers together. We were surprised when we met at tables in the lobby where our instructor told us we would be making the very traditional ti-leaf lei, which is made and worn to offer protection.

We learned about the significant role of ti-leaves in Hawaiian culture as we separated our handfuls of damp (easier to handle when damp) leaves into groups, learning to weave them together to create a braided, decorative lei.

A gifted teacher, steeped in Hawaiian traditions, she was also our instructor for our second cultural class, traditional navigation techniques using nature. We were regaled with stories of the ancient voyagers and how they navigated not only the stars and constellations, but by the winds and currents, just as she had learned to do. I would not trust myself to do it, but it was fascinating to learn about the ancient ways and that the young people, like our instructor, were learning and practicing them today.

Staying at Kaanapali Beach Hotel, tucked into the curve of the bay, nor far from the jutting outcropping of lava rocks known as Black Rock, felt like being in my own private paradise, secluded from the rest of the world. So, it was surprising to me when we followed the beachside walk the other direction to find myself within moments on hotel row, packed with people, and within 10 minutes to be at Whaler’s Village, a jam-packed mall including all kind of busy souvenir and clothing shops, shave ice stands and restaurants.

We were told at Hula Restaurant that it would be a 20-minute wait for a table, just for a drink, and the same was true of the other two places we tried. The last one told us to try the Westin, which we did, where at last we were able to get a table, which was near the Frank Sinatra-style crooner, and order a mai-tai, which was lovely, but definitely modern Hawaii.

It was with a sense of relief we returned to our own hotel, where we enjoyed dinner and drinks at Huihui, wearing our hand-made leis and watching the sun set, listening the small trio of local musicians perform traditional music.

On the morning of our departure, we were invited to join with other departing guests for a cultural ceremony where we all were given a Kukui Nut lei and welcomed into the ohana, the family. It was a fitting end to our stay at Hawaii’s Most Hawaiian Hotel.