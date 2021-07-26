Fleetwood is Calistoga’s newest hot spot

Other bites include juicy meatballs ($14) topped with crispy little discs of cheese that provide a pop of salt and textural balance and stretchy Buffalo mozzarella with grilled peaches and sourdough bread ($16).

Entrees include the Rocky Chicken Breast ($26) accompanied with a farro risotto that is crazy good, and the meat is as tender as if prepared under sous vide and then seared in a hot oven. Melt-in-your-mouth cipollino onion and simply prepared green beans make this chicken dish a hearty go-to after a long day of wine tasting.

Those missing Roadhouse 29 will be happily relieved to find that a version of its hearty grilled hamburger and fries ($22) is once again available. There are also a grilled strip loin steak with gnocchi ($36) and two pasta options, agnolotti ($16) and rigatoni with chicken ($22).

Two kids’ dishes, pasta and a pepperoni pizza, and two desserts, polenta cake with grilled roasted strawberries and crackly, creamy cannelloni are all $12. Only two sweet choices? Glassell hinted that more might be on the way.

The wine list is small and focused on local producers who don’t make a lot of wine.

“Our emphasis on local is reflected on the menu as well as our wine list,” Chan said. “Some rare local gems that are still under the radar.”