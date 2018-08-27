Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Napa Valley Cooking School
Food enthusiast classes for the community take place in the teaching kitchen at Napa Valley Cooking School on the St. Helena campus of Napa Valley College

 Samie Hartley, Register

Napa Valley Cooking School’s offers classes for food and wine enthusiasts. Fall classes include:

— Cooking with Cactus with Sarita Lopez, Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 to 11 a.m., $65.

— Modern Vegetarian and Vegan with Chef Elena Sirignano, Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $75.

— For the Love of Noodles. Noodle dishes from Asia to Europe to the U.S. Saturday, Oct 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Chef Elena Sirignano, $85.

— What Would Alice Serve? A 40-year retrospective of Chez Panisse dishes, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2 to 6 p.m. with Chef Elena Sirignano, $125.

— The Secret to Making the Perfect Scone with Greg Miraglia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, $50.

Napa’s food journalist, author and cheese expert Janet Fletcher will teach the following classes:

— Greek Yogurt Workshop: Love It, Make It, Use It, Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $85.

— Ricotta Italian-Style: How to Make It and Use It, Thursday, Oct. 11, 6-8:30 p.m. $85.

— Mastering Risotto on Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8:30 p.m., $85.

About wine

Napa Wine: Taste, Service and Understanding is a three-class series, offered Oct. 9-11, 5-7 p.m. The fee is $240. It includes:

— Taste, Service and Appreciation with Victor Orozco, certified sommelier, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m., $90.

— “The Keys to Serving Wine, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m., $90.

— “The Art of Appreciating Wine,” Thursday, Oct. 11, 5-7 p.m. $90.

The Napa Valley Cooking School is on the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. For more information, call 967-2910 or visit www.napavalleycookingschool.org.

