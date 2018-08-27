Napa Valley Cooking School’s offers classes for food and wine enthusiasts. Fall classes include:
— Cooking with Cactus with Sarita Lopez, Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 to 11 a.m., $65.
— Modern Vegetarian and Vegan with Chef Elena Sirignano, Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $75.
— For the Love of Noodles. Noodle dishes from Asia to Europe to the U.S. Saturday, Oct 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Chef Elena Sirignano, $85.
— What Would Alice Serve? A 40-year retrospective of Chez Panisse dishes, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2 to 6 p.m. with Chef Elena Sirignano, $125.
— The Secret to Making the Perfect Scone with Greg Miraglia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, $50.
Napa’s food journalist, author and cheese expert Janet Fletcher will teach the following classes:
— Greek Yogurt Workshop: Love It, Make It, Use It, Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $85.
— Ricotta Italian-Style: How to Make It and Use It, Thursday, Oct. 11, 6-8:30 p.m. $85.
— Mastering Risotto on Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8:30 p.m., $85.
About wine
Napa Wine: Taste, Service and Understanding is a three-class series, offered Oct. 9-11, 5-7 p.m. The fee is $240. It includes:
— Taste, Service and Appreciation with Victor Orozco, certified sommelier, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m., $90.
— “The Keys to Serving Wine, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m., $90.
— “The Art of Appreciating Wine,” Thursday, Oct. 11, 5-7 p.m. $90.
The Napa Valley Cooking School is on the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. For more information, call 967-2910 or visit www.napavalleycookingschool.org.