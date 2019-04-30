Three-time James Beard Award-winning food writer David Leite recently joined The Washington Post Food section staff in answering questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat.
Q: So, given that I live in a small house with zero space for book shelves, I depend on the internet for new recipe research. But leading up to Easter I wanted to scream. Why can't food "bloggers" just let me see the darn recipe? I really don't care how they were "inspired" to come up with this recipe when they were contemplating their navel in the early spring mist! I now try to completely avoid clicking on anything that looks like a food blog and just go to the main recipe sites. Occasionally a blogger will have something that look's different - but if it take's me more than a second or two to see the actual recipe you're off my list!
A: I have to say I must respectfully disagree with you. Especially as someone who is a food blogger essentially who writes sometimes longer headnotes.
Yes, sometimes you want to write about your inspiration, sometimes you want to write about what you learned or tips to help others. But you know what? It's their blog, which I'm assuming you are accessing for free, and they can write however long they want.
I really don't think it's that big of a deal to scroll down to the recipe if you don't want to read the intro material, and anyway, I think some people do enjoy that kind of thing. The writers are people with lives, interests and experiences, not just recipe machines - like you said, if all you want is a recipe, feel free to go onto an aggregation site, but I do think those are totally lacking in the human element.
- Becky Krystal
A: I agree with Becky. Someone put in the time, care and effort to build, test and organize a recipe for you to consume for free. It's not an easy task to come up with a recipe from scratch or translate an old family recipe into something that can be replicated. Scrolling is not as arduous as recipe developing, testing and photography.
- Kari Sonde
A: I'll add that some sites offer printing options that allow you to check off what you want (and therefore don't want) to print, and that can include the photo, the intro, the nutritional information, etc. I love that feature. You might not be able to skip the overview when you're first going to the page, but when you print you can.
A: I hear you! And I have done the same on occasion. That's why I've added a "Jump to Recipe" button at the very top of every post. So if you're up a little bit of storytelling, great. If not, and you're hangry, hit that sucker and you're all set! More bloggers should use that!
- David Leite
Q: For the past few months, the garlic I buy has shrivelled up and dried out before I get a chance to use it. I keep it inside a cabinet, usually in the small stoneware garlic keeper inherited from my MIL. I have not been cooking as much lately but previously garlic would sprout or get brown spots when it got old. I select firm, well-formed heads and try to get ones with the root still attached. Do you guys have any ideas to keep garlic heads from drying out too soon?
A: Garlic will keep best and longest when it's stored at 60 to 65 degrees in moderate humidity. Most kitchens are too warm for that. You can try the fridge, but they will sprout. Also you can puree the cloves, spoon the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze.
- David Leite
Q: I have some leftover sour cream and creme fraiche from other recipes. Can I sub them for heavy cream (along with milk) in scalloped potatoes, or will the sauce break?
A: Creme fraiche should be fine to use, as it won't break cooked in sauces, but sour cream will likely do so. Still, it will taste delicious, so if you don't mind slightly unattractive look, sour cream will work for you in that role.
- Olga Massov
Q: We are having a square party soon. Everyone in our household will be at a square age (16, 49). I'm trying to come up with ideas for food to serve. So far, everything I've come up with is some version of bread. Any ideas of something impressive we can make that is square shape?
A: First of all, I love that idea! How cool! And happy birthdays to all. Secondly, the first thing that popped into my head was lasagna, and the second -- brownies. But why stop there, why not make frittata in a square dish?
- Olga Massov
Q: Carrot top greens are often a large part of the plant and it seems a shame to waste them. Any ideas?
A: Funny you should ask, because I just (two days ago) made carrot tops salsa verde and it's now hanging out in our fridge ready to top whatever we feel like: steak, salad, matzo with cream cheese, or (next week) a piece of bread. You can also make pesto with it.
- O.M.
I've also chopped them up and added them into a chimichurri sauce.
- D.L.
Q: I need an easy dessert for an event that does not need refrigeration and incorporates the jar of lemon curd I made with the lemon juice leftover from making limoncello. Any Ideas?
A: Make shortbread sandwich cookies! Pick any vanilla shortbread cookie recipe, make sure you make them all equally-sized, and then sandwich them together with lemon curd. Yum.
- K.S.
Q: Is there an art to reheating things in the microwave? I feel like I'm either nuking dense things (casseroles, lasagna, etc.) to high heaven to get the center warm while the outside is re-cooked, burn-your-tongue hot, or I just end up settling for a cool center. At home I always default to the oven but that's not really an option at work. I've accepted the stop-and-stir for my soup, but there has to be some techniques for other things, right?
A: There are certain things you can do. I find that covering things in the microwave somehow gets the center to cook, if not as fast as the outside, at least faster than it usually would. A friend of mine likes to dampen a paper towel and drape that on top, and somehow that seems to work for her. That paper towel method is great for reheating rice & pasta, which tends to dry out when you store it and dry out even more in the microwave.
Almost forgot: You can use a knife or fork and poke holes in a dense casserole or something, sprinkle a little water, cover and that should also help.
- K.S.