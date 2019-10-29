The Washington Post Food section staff recently answered questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat.
Q: (There are) three waffle recipes that I want to try. Sadly, I have no waffle iron. Years ago I had a waffle maker that had plates that you could flip over and make pizzelles with. I was so sad when it bit the dust. What make of waffle iron does the (Washington) Post use in its kitchens? Should I get a regular or Belgian waffle maker? Help - future breakfasts/lunch/breakfast for suppers are waiting for your advice.
A: We actually tested out the Cuisinart double-iron ... and I have to say, I loved it. It is America's Test Kitchen's top-rated waffle iron. Being able to do two at once was awesome, and it cooked up the waffles beautifully. (You can choose the degree of doneness you want, too.) It's definitely on the big side, so if you're short on space, a more compact single machine would be better. ATK also likes the Presto Flipside in that category.
I would go Belgian. You get tall, attractive waffles with deep wells for syrup and all your toppings.
A: Becky Krystal
Q: How long does yeast last? I have mine in the coldest part of the fridge. It was a huge amount, and I've probably had it for several years. It still seems to work, but I've taken to using about half again as much as is called for in recipes. Suggestions for knowing whether I should be doing that?
A: Several years in the fridge? I might be slightly worried about how effective it is at that point. Red Star, for example, says a few months after open in the refrigerator. I keep it for longer in the freezer.
I guess you could always try proofing in warm water, but how much to increase if it's dying? It's not worth it if your bread falls flat. I would just buy new yeast and keep in the freezer.
-B.K.
Q: How do you recommend storing a jar of dry yeast? Some people online suggest the freezer, some say don't freeze, some say put in an airtight container to store, etc. I was going to just put it in the freezer in the jar it came in, but would love to know what you suggest. Thanks!
A: I always store mine in the freezer and have never had a problem. Helps it last.
-B.K.
Q: When a recipe involves the oven, it almost always says to place the item on the middle rack. My oven has two adjustable shelves that can go on any of four levels. There are heating coils on the bottom and top. (It's electric). If I'm using a Dutch oven or roasting a turkey, it seems obvious to put a rack on the third level down and the pot or bird will reach to the second. But smaller dishes are going to end up closer to one of the heating elements or the other, and I don't know which one to choose. For pans of meat and vegetables, and for baking cookies, bread, muffins, pizza, cake, which heat source should the pan be nearer to?
A: It helps to think where you want the heat. For bread, pizza and roasted vegetables, heat underneath is good, so I guess your middle lower rack would be the spot. The heating element at the bottom will get you a nice crust on the bread/pizza and good caramelization and browning on your vegetables and meat. Cookies, cake and muffins I would do upper-middle. I'd worry about burning and/or overcooking if they were farther down.
-B.K.
Q: I organize office "pot lucks" as team building events, but I have found that people don't always like to bring in complete individual dishes so I have adapted the idea of "(blank) bar" themes - as in salad bar where everyone bring in single ingredients - and we set up a make-it-yourself bar.
I've also done a sandwich bar and a taco bar (same idea). It gives lots of flexibility and adapts nicely to different food concerns. Problem is, I'm running out of "bar" themes. Looking for ideas. (No cooking equipment available - it's an office, but have a fridge and microwave.) Would love other ideas for "bar" or "assembly line" type themes.
A: Potato bar.
Joe Yonan
Q: I have a custard pie recipe that I want to try, that calls for 2 tbs. of rum. I don't drink, so don't keep any around the house, and don't want to buy any for such a small amount. What can I substitute? It's a pumpkin pie with the usual spices, and maple syrup.
A: Vanilla! Love it.
-J.Y.
Q: I have some bags of expired flour that weren't expired when they went in the refrigerator a year ago, but they've been out of the refrigerator for about a month now. (I needed the space.) How do I tell if they're OK to use? One is self-rising, the other is all-purpose.
A: The nose knows -- if the flour has gone bad (tonight on Lifetime: "When Good Flour Goes Bad"), it'll smell musty and old.
-J.Y.