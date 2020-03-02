Food is Life festival from April 22–26 at CIA Copia

The Culinary Institute of America at Copia will hold its inaugural Food is Life festival from April 22–26.
Celebrating all things food, beverage, and sustainability, the five-day event includes cooking demonstrations and tastings, live talks, film screenings, music, and the three-dimensional “Gaia” art installation, a 23-foot wide NASA floating image of the Earth’s surface.
Festivities kick off on Wednesday, April 22, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. A list of events may be found at www.eztix.co/ezkiosk/1464347. Call 707-209-7052 for ticket customer service support.