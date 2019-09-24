Food Trucks of the Napa Valley: PHAT Salads and Wraps

What you’re eating: Meat (or beans!) and cheese with all the fixins’ but in a healthy way – grilled chicken or steak tossed with crisp romaine lettuce in a salad or wrap. Get it vegetarian or gluten-free and add any toppings you want. The two most popular combinations are “The Santa Fe” (your choice of protein, lettuce, black beans, cilantro, tomato, cheddar cheese, bell pepper and crunchy tortilla strips in creamy chipotle-citrus dressing) and “The Texan” (similar to “The Sante Fe” but with roasted corn instead of black beans, sautéed onions instead of peppers and a creamy BBQ-chipotle dressing).
Who’s making your food: Tim Bailey is new to being a business owner, but he isn’t new to the restaurant industry or to food trucks. The Sonoma County resident has worked in the business for nearly 26 years, including about six years managing food trucks. He didn’t think wanted his own truck until he came across PHAT Salads and Wraps.
“I fell in love with it,” Bailey said. He purchased the truck from its original owner, Gia Sempronio, in October. The truck is in its 11th year of operation in Napa County.
“Most everything is the same,” Bailey assures the truck’s loyal customers.
He did switch the crispy fried onions on “The New Yorker,” which comes in a gorgonzola vinaigrette, to shallots coated in rice flour and fried, making them gluten-free when tossed in a salad.
Don’t leave without trying: Bailey’s favorite – “The Asian.”
“The spicy Asian sauce (a sesame-ginger dressing) is amazing,” he said. “That recipe I didn’t touch!”
Pro Tip: You can order ahead by calling 707-363-9658, but if not, Bailey is pretty quick wrap roller. Even when there’s a long line, the average wait is usually about 10 minutes.
Price Range: Wraps start at $6.50, salads start at $7.50. The priciest wrap is “The Sante Fe,” which is $9.50. Get double the protein by making it “PHAT” for an extra $2 or add avocado for $1.
Where to find it: On Kaiser Road by the DMV on Mondays, at 607 Airpark Road (by the airport) Tuesday through Thursday, and in the area of California Boulevard and Pueblo Avenue on Fridays.
Word to the wise: The truck advertises breakfast burritos, but don’t expect any. Breakfast service has been discontinued, but lunch hours are still the same as before, 10:30 a.m.—2 p.m.