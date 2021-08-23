For Ice Cream, Follow the Fruit

In summer and fall, I like to follow the fruit, making ice cream with different fruits as the seasons move along.

I start with strawberries, on through cherries and apricots to blackberries and peaches, plums and figs, and finally quince.

From summer you can take ice cream into fall, making pistachio, persimmon, pumpkin and walnut versions, even herbal ones – and of course, chocolate is good for any time.

There are so many possibilities. And, once you have your freezer full of your special ice creams, you can create treats like ice cream sandwiches, ice cream crepes, ice cream sodas, even old-fashioned ice cream banana splits.

I learned about homemade ice cream as a child, taking turns with friends on an old-fashioned bucket and hand crank ice cream maker, heaped with salt and ice. My current ice cream maker is the same old-fashioned wooden bucket style, minus the crank. This White Mountain Ice cream maker I use is electric, and every bit as much fun, but less work than the crank model – which is still available. Of course, today there are myriad home ice cream makers.