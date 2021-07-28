Freshly Picked: August at the Napa Farmers Market

Happy National Farmers Market Week!

Every year farmers markets across America take time to celebrate the first week of August as National Farmers Market Week. Last year, the Napa Farmers Market was voted #1 in California during the annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Help us defend our title and get into the top three farmers markets nationwide by voting online at napafarmersmarket.org.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

The best way to celebrate Farmers Market Week is to show your support by shopping with us on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at 1100 West St. in Napa.

Right now, we are in peak season, and at our Saturday market you will find 50 stalls filled with farm-fresh produce, more than 40 specialty food vendors, around 10 artisans, and a few local community organizations. Starting last month, customer seating has returned, creating community spaces for folks to pause and enjoy their delicious purchases.

As a reminder, masks are not required in our outdoor setting, however they are strongly recommended for the unvaccinated, under vaccinated (only one shot out of two), and for anyone who feels more comfortable wearing one.