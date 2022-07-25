From Paul's Kitchen: Italian cakes from almond flour: Who misses gluten?

This is the first in a series of articles devoted to exploring in the kitchen.

It will feature interesting produce and other ingredients rarely prepared at home, some of the recipes I’ve picked up in a life lived from New Hampshire to Florida, to Southern California to Napa, travels around the world and some inventions that friends seem to like.

What all the recipes and suggestions have in common is that they’re simple and easy to make at home in an ordinary kitchen.

And I also think they’re delicious. I welcome your comments and suggestions. Contact me at paul@paulfranson.com.

Italian cakes and almond flour

Almond flour is a popular ingredient for Italian cakes and a comprehensive anthology of Italy's almond desserts would require a substantial volume.

It’s not because they were avoiding gluten; they’re just delicious eats.

At one time, you had to search for almond flour here or grind your own in a food processor, a remarkably noisy operation.

Now numerous vendors offer finely ground almond flour at mainstream supermarkets, as well as at Trader Joe’s and other specialty markets.

Do notice that two forms are offered. One is almond flour, which is quite fine and doesn’t contain the skin.

Almond meal is a little coarser and contains the ground-up skin. I believe both work in these recipes, but I use almond meal and like the texture.

The first recipe calls for a little flour, but almond flour works fine, as does wheat flour or others.

The flour might be better for some other types of cake.

Almond Cake

Adpted from Marcella Hazan, "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking"

Almond cakes of various types are ubiquitous in Italy. In fact, sometimes they don’t even mention that the cake or dessert is made from almonds unless you ask.

Marcella Hazan in "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking" provides a classic version.

There are no egg yolks or butter in this recipe, which uses only the whites instead of whole eggs. It produces a firm but fairly light cake.

I kept the measurements by weight, including Hazan’s metric measurements for the almonds, as that’s a better way to measure most light ingredients for baking than volume.

For 6 to 8 servings

10 ounces (285 grams) almond meal

1 1/3 cups (265 grams) granulated sugar

8 egg whites

¼ teaspoon of cream of tartar, for whipping the egg whites

The peel of one lemon, grated without digging into the white pith beneath

6 tablespoons (60 grams) almond flour

An 8- or 9-inch (20 cm or 23 cm) springform pan

Butter for greasing the pan

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Thoroughly mix the almond meal and sugar.

Beat the egg whites together with the cream of tartar until they form stiff peaks.

Add the ground almonds and the grated lemon peel to the egg whites, a little bit at a time, folding them in gently but thoroughly. The whites may deflate a bit, but if you mix carefully there should be no significant loss of volume.

Add the flour, shaking a little of it at a time through a strainer, and again, mixing gently. (I just added the flour to the almond meal and sugar mix.)

Thickly smear the pan with butter. Put the cake batter into the pan, shaking the pan to level it off. Place the pan in the middle level of the preheated oven and bake for 1 hour.

Before taking it out of the oven, test the center of the cake by piercing it with a toothpick. If it comes out dry, the cake is done. If it does not, cook a little longer.

When it's done, unlock the pan and remove the hoop. When the cake has cooled somewhat, and it is just lukewarm, loosen it from the bottom of the pan.

Serve when it is completely cooled. It will keep quite a while if stored in a tin cookie box.

Torta Caprese

(Chocolate almond cake)

For a very small island, Capri has a big reputation for some of its signature dishes. The best-known is the Insalata Caprese appetizer of tomato, mozzarella and basil, but the Torta Caprese is at the top of my list. It’s a dense, decadent, flourless chocolate cake made with almond flour. If you like brownies, you’ll love this cake.

Almost every Italian cookbook and TV star has a version, but here’s one based on a recipe from Giada De Laurentiis, whose family comes from the nearby Amalfi Peninsula.

Note: Chocolate chips contain stabilizers or are coated with wax to keep them separate. It’s better to chop your own. You can even use ground chocolate, but you would have to figure out the amount. Melting chocolate wafers obviously are fine.

1 ½ cups high-quality, high-cocoa chocolate chopped in small pieces (60% or more cocoa; I like 72%)

2 sticks (1 cup) butter, plus more for the pan (most recipes call for unsalted butter, then adding some salt, but I think that’s a bit fussy)

5 large eggs, separated

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar (not mentioned but suggested)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 ½ cups almond meal (De Laurentiis calls for almond flour for a more refined version)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Confectioners' sugar for dusting

Place the chocolate and butter in the top of a double boiler and melt until smooth. Cool slightly, until just warm to the touch. You can also do this in a microwave oven, but carefully.

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Butter the inside of a 9-inch springform pan.

Place the egg whites in a medium bowl. Place the yolks in a slightly larger bowl with the granulated sugar. Using a handheld mixer, first beat the whites on medium speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes.

Then beat the egg yolks on medium speed until light, pale and fluffy, about 1 1/2 minutes. (Don’t beat the yolks first as the fat in them will hamper beating the whites unless you clean the beaters.)

Using a rubber spatula, stir the chocolate mixture, almond flour and vanilla into the yolks. Fold the whipped whites into the chocolate base in two batches. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and bake until puffed and beginning to crack on top, about 40 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

When cool, run a thin knife around the edge of the pan to release the cake. Release and remove the outside ring and dust the top with confectioners' sugar.

It’s perfect by itself, over the top with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream or gelato.