From Paul's Kitchen: The east of seven fishes

It’s become a custom for many Italian American families and others to eat seafood on Christmas Eve.

In the Bay Area, cioppino made with our usually bountiful local Dungeness crab rules, but in other areas, the Feast of the Seven Fishes or the Vigil (Festa dei sette pesci or La Viglia) is the ultimate Christmas Eve dinner.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

As it sounds, it’s a meal that contains seven fish, crustaceans and mollusks as part of a celebration that end with pastries and panettone, the infamous Italian fruitcake.

As is true of many Italian American foods, it celebrates the bounty of America; most Italians who emigrated were poor, and they piled meat, cheese and other rich ingredients they found onto the more modest dishes they brought with them.

It is traditional to have seafood on Christmas Eve in much of Italy, probably a result of past religious prohibitions on meat as well as the proximity to the sea of most parts of the country. Here it evolved into "seven fishes."

As has happened with many other American foods with origins in Europe (and elsewhere), the American versions have returned home as those areas became more prosperous.

I once lived in the Boston area, which contains many families of Italian emigrants from south Italy, especially Sicily and Campania (Naples area). I’ve seen elaborate seafood feasts there.

Here the menu to be served this Christmas Eve at Davio’s very close to where I last lived in downtown Boston:

Primo: Grilled octopus, shrimp, Yukon potatoes, olives, aji amarillo

Secondo: Egg tagliatelle, scallops, lobster, lemon cream, lingotto,

Piatto della Vigilia:Georges Bank cod loin, lump crab, baby clams, Calabrian chilies, leek brodo, polenta crouton.The meal is often stretched out with one sea-based dish served at a time; it seems a natural for a fancy restaurant hereabouts.

However, many of the Italians who settled in San Francisco’s North Beach were fishermen from Genoa and the surrounding region of Liguria. They brought a seafood stew like those common all over the Mediterranean coasts with them, and it evolved into cioppino, often made with local Dungeness crabs, and even clams, shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels and finfish (yes, seven sea creatures).

The name seems to come from ciuppin, the Ligurian seafood stew or soup in which the seafood is cooked until it disintegrates, though I certainly don’t do that. It is more tomato based than some Mediterranean seafood dishes like bouillabaisse from Marseille 250 miles away on the Med coast.

And it is a stew, not a soup. It contains liquid, but not enough to make it a soup.

When my family moved to Southern California in 1971, we adopted the custom of preparing cioppino for Christmas Eve (and on sailing trips to Catalina) even though we have no Italian antecedents. I guess we wished we did.

We used the classic recipe form the 1967 version of the “Sunset Seafood Cookbook.” We used small local crabs, which we bought cheaply at the Redondo Beach pier, though Dungeness crabs are certainly less trouble to eat.

It should be noted that local Dungeness crab season has been delayed but they (and other varieties of crab) are available from farther north.

Sunset changed its recipe over time. In the next version, they substituted oregano and basil for the dried rosemary and thyme. I use generally use fresh springs of the original herbs from my yards. Sunset also threw in whole garlic cloves and removed them after cooking, like ,any Italian cooks do, but I like garlic, so I chopped it and left it in the stew.

I use seafood stock instead of the water called for the recipe.

I’ve never found a canned or other prepared seafood stock worth using so I make my own, but it’s easy.

I usually make it from the crab and other crustacean shells, crushed and steeped with onion, celery, carrot and a bay leaf from my Mediterranean laurel tree. It only takes about 30 minutes to an hour, not long cooking like meat and poultry stocks.

We served it in bowls with a lot of garlic bread and an authentic Caesar salad – and a lot of napkins. It’s very messy.

It seems overkill, but if you want to adopt the seven fishes theme, you could add sea creatures in the cioppino or serve appetizers like smoked salmon, smoked mackerel and cream cheese dip, oysters, fancy Spanish anchovies or tuna and smoked oysters. You can also serve anchovies for the Caesar salad for those who want them.

Since we live in wine country, we can’t let the meal pass without wine.

Cioppino often contains red wine as well as tomatoes, but it’s more common to drink white with the meal. A crisp (not an oaky) Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc is a natural but you might be able to find a wine from the Cinque Terre near Genoa or a Vermentino from the region.

A light red could do, too, like a light Pinot Noir from older Anderson Valley producers. A rosé sounds good, if not traditional.

Crab Cioppino

(Adapted from “Sunset Seafood Cookbook,” 1967)

San Francisco’s famous cioppino was inspired by the y tomato-based seafood stews common along the Ligurian coast that was home to so many of the immigrants who settled in North Beach.

Some people make a thin broth like bouillabaisse, but the most traditional version is a thick, messy red sauce and it’s not a dish to serve to stuffy people.

You can use crab meat instead of crab, but that’s not as much fun.

Some people add other shellfish, crustaceans and fin fish, but then it’s just cioppino, not crab cioppino.

Ingredients:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

½ green pepper, seeded and chopped

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 large can whole tomatoes chopped (preferably Italian)

1 small can tomato paste

1 bay leaf

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 spring fresh rosemary

½ cup white wine

½ cup fish, clam juice or water.

1 cup water

¼ cup chopped parsley

2 fresh Dungeness crabs, cleaned and cracked into pieces

Sauté onion and green pepper in olive oil until onion is translucent, then add garlic and cook for another minute or two, but don’t let the garlic brown. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, bay leaf, rosemary, thyme, wine and stock and simmer for at least 15 minutes. Add water to desired consistency, then add crab pieces and parsley, cooking for ten minutes.

Adjust cooking times if you add other fish.

Serve with crusty sourdough bread, providing crab crackers and picks (though the claws make good picks, and teeth crackers). (You can use boiled crab, but just cook long enough to heat it). Serves four.