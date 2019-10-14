The first winery Gary Fisch visited when he began his career in wine more than 40 years ago was Louis M. Martini. Now Fisch has opened his first West Coast location of Gary’s Wine & Marketplace (www.garyswine.com) not far away from Martini “where it all began.”
Gary’s officially opened on Oct. 3 in the space that formerly housed Dean & Deluca in on St. Helena Highway, south of the town.
The team at Gary’s Napa Valley includes Jonathan Ruppert as general manager and a wine team of Susan Meyer, Austin Burns, Eric Abraham, Ashley Taranto, and Ilse Chun. Gary’s culinary director is Adam Pechal with Paola Segura as catering manager and Sharon Arnold as the cheesemonger. The official coffee partner is Petaluma-based Acre Coffee.
The new Gary’s Napa Valley location features more than 380 Napa wines, 40 sparkling wines, and 280 international wines. Gary’s carries 250 spirits and beer products and 200 cheeses and other specialty food items (local and imported) as well as coffee and breakfast items, salads, sandwiches, charcuterie, olive oil and fresh-baked bread.
Gary’s Napa Valley will also provide catering and concierge service.
“We are excited to let our Napa Valley customers know that we are open for business,” Fisch said. “We compete in an increasingly digital day and age by providing in-store experiences that cannot be purchased online. Customers enjoy coming into our stores, tasting our products, and speaking with our team of wine and cheese experts.”
Gary’s Wine & Marketplace began as a small wine shop in Madison, N.J. in 1987 and has since grown to include four stores in northern New Jersey and a thriving e-commerce business.