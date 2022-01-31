 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off with new 'Adventurfuls'

GS cookies

Girl Scouts will kick-off their annual cookie sale on Feb. 1. Running through March 27, the sale includes a new cookie, Adventurfuls. 

While it may seem that favorite traditions keep taking a hit from COVID-19 and its variants, here is one we can count on this year: The return of Girl Scout cookies.

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off on Feb. 1 and runs through March 27. Girl Scouts of Northern California will be taking orders and selling their always-irresistible cookies, with some new aspects this year.  

For one thing, they have a new cookie: Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel cream filling and a touch of sea salt, celebrates Girl Scout’s love for the great outdoors. It's the ninth cookie to join the line-up of Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon Ups, Toffee-tastic, and Girl Scout S’mores. All cookies are $6 a box, with additional fees for shipping.

This year, the Girl Scouts of Northern California are partnering with Door Dash, which has signed on to deliver cookies in select cities from Feb. 14 to March 27. 

"DoorDash will not be taking any of the Girl Scout profits," said Clara Franco, handling marketing for Girl Scouts of Northern California. "In fact, they are offering this special that benefits the troops: Get a free box of Girl Scout cookies for new customers. The offer is subsidized by Door Dash and the girls will receive full payment and credit for the free package."

It is also possible to order cookies from a one-stop-shop, ilovecookies.org. The site will provide help finding the closest spot for an outside Girl Scout booth for in-person cookie sales as well. COVID-19 safety measures, such as social distancing and wearing masks, will be in place to ensure a safe in-person sales environment. 

Girl Scouts of Northern California (GSNorCal), one of the largest councils in the country, will be selling cookies throughout 19 counties from Gilroy to the Oregon border. The sales support their activities, providing girls a safe space with strong sisterhood and adult mentorship that builds courage, confidence, and character through outdoor experiences, civic engagement, entrepreneurship opportunities, skill-building, leadership, and fun. Proceeds from the cookie program provide critical funds for girls’ access to affordable virtual and in-person programming, outdoor, camp, and program centers, financial aid, and volunteer support services.

“Girl Scouts of Northern California is so fortunate to lead the nation with our incredible geography and offer unparalleled camps and outdoor programs for our girls,” said Marina Park, Girl Scouts of Northern California CEO.

“We are also very excited to ramp up our e-commerce platforms to the benefit of cookie customers and girls. Last year, GSNorCal hosted 10,000 girl-led online shops, helping to inspire the next generation of impact entrepreneurs by teaching them modern-day business and online marketing skills.”

Find cookies and more information at ilovecookies.org.

Girl Scout Cookie Season is kicking off with a new cookie flavor, Adventurefuls.

