Go nuts for these vegan picadillo empanadas

The best toddler-birthday-party food I've ever had were picadillo empanadas. Fede, a boy from my daughters' daycare, turned 3, and his mom baked a huge batch of them. She had made the dough by hand and pulled out tray after tray while the kids played.

After the party, I asked if she'd teach me how to make them. She explained that she never followed an actual recipe, particularly for the picadillo. The word simply means "mince," so she would mince whatever meat she had on hand, but always seasoned the mix with sauteed onion and garlic and included a salty-sweet mix of olives and raisins.

Inspired by her lesson and advice, I make the filling, often beefy, vegan. Crumbly bits of pecans mimic the texture of browned ground beef but retain a nice crunch. Once it's simmered in the spiced tomato sauce, it ends up as satisfying as meat.

Mixing, rolling and cutting empanada dough from scratch is worth trying if you're into playing with dough. Plus, most store-bought doughs aren't vegan, so you'll want to keep this recipe handy if that's how you eat.