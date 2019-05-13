About 200 Napa residents enjoyed a sumptuous, buffet luncheon on April 24 at the Napa Salvation Army Corps Culinary Training Academy, helping the center celebrate its third successful year.
The meal was prepared by 12 soon-to-graduate students, under the tutelage of executive chef Paul Fields. The menu included a mixed green salad, risotto, asparagus, potato casserole, enchilada, rock cod and New York strip steak. The ingredients were donated by Napa’s Raley’s, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.
The Academy is designed for those who are effectively dealing with addictions and other challenges and are prepared to transition to a job training program geared toward employment. By design, it has three goals: Helping to lift people up in recovery, providing more than 50,000 meals a year to hungry people in Napa, and filling a critical need for trained culinary employees in the local hospitality industry.
The Academy launched its first 14-week course in January 2017. From the inaugural class of eight students, five continue to work in the restaurant industry in the Napa Valley, officials said.
The second class had eight students. Seven are working today, and one is continuing her education in the culinary field. Graduates are working at The Meritage Resort and Spa, Silverado Country Club, Embassy Suites, the Archer Hotel and local restaurants.
The curriculum is designed by The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and includes lectures, meal preparation, labs, group activities and field trips. Students learn and work six to seven hours per day and are required to meet course benchmarks, adhere to dress and conduct standards and job protocols that will prepare them for a workplace environment.
Students spend 20 percent of their course time in classroom sessions, usually at the beginning and end of each weekday, covering subjects from cooking methods to menu development.
The remaining hours are spent in the commercial kitchen, building up a repertoire of techniques to create main courses, side dishes, baked goods and the other elements of a restaurant repast. Five days a week, the students’ assignments become lunch for all comers at the Salvation Army building in Old Town, with menus planned a week in advance. Plans are underway to plant an organic herb garden.
Men and women students are drawn from Serenity Homes of Napa Valley, the South Napa Shelter, Napa Emergency Women’s Services, Napa County Probation, and Salvation Army recovery programs, all of which partner with the Academy to give at-risk students a path toward job training and employment, officials said.
Applicants are required to be sober for at least six months before entering, have gone through a sobriety program and be tested before starting. In collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America, this is the only job training program in Napa County specifically designed to provide employable skills to adults in recovery from addiction, trauma or homelessness.
On May 3, the class of 12 celebrated their graduation, serving a fine dinner to about 100 friends and family, instructors and staff. Employment awaits them and their new skills.
The next class, with 14 students, starts on May 20. Interested employers can contact Paul Fields at 707-226-8160, and more information is available at napavalleycta.org.
National Salvation Army Week is May 13-20.
Wild Rice Salad
The Salvation Army Napa Valley Culinary Training Academy
Serves 4.
1 pound wild rice
Vegetable stock
2 ounces vinaigrette made with apple cider, vinegar and walnut oil
1 ounce apple cider, reduced from 6 ounces
1/4 ounce shallots, minced, sweat sauteed and cooled
1 garlic clove, minced and sweated
2 ounces Granny Smith apple, cored, julienne
2 ounces red bell pepper, seeded, julienne
2 ounces toasted walnuts
1/4 tsp. fresh sage, chopped fine
Cook wild rice using 4 parts vegetable stock to one part rice. Combine rice with the vinaigrette while it is still warm.
Simmer the shallots and garlic in apple cider. Add the apple, red pepper, walnuts and sage and toss well.
It may be served cool, at room temperature or warm.