Greek Feta, ancient and modern

Walk into a supermarket in Greece and you’ll find as many as 60 different packages of feta in refrigerated cases and up to 15 kinds of feta at the deli counter.

Mentioned in Homer’s “Odyssey” and in the tale of Polyphemus the Cyclops, some researchers believe feta dates back 8,000 years and the methods by which it is made are still basically the same as ever. Feta is eaten daily by most Greeks, as it has been for centuries, and is popular for breakfast, lunch, dinner and for snacks.

An extremely versatile cheese, it is added to salads, soups, egg dishes, seafood dishes, savory pies and more. A fairly low-fat cheese, it is a great source of protein, vitamin A, riboflavin, and of course, calcium.

In the 1930s, Greece set rules for feta production to ensure that it would be made in accordance with age-old traditional techniques and in the 1990s Greece sought to register feta as a Protected Designations of Origin or “PDO” product.