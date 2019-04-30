The CIA at Copia has opened Grove, casual patio dining experience, outside the restaurant and adjacent to the working production gardens. Grove features wood-fired pizzas, signature Southern barbecue with Northern California flair, garden-fresh salads with ingredients grown steps from the kitchen and local wine, cocktails, and beer on tap.
Grove operates daily from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and later on weekends. Designed as a communal, al fresco option for Napa Valley locals and visitors, Grove offers guests the opportunity to listen to live music every Friday and Saturday night between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., grab a bite, and play a game of bocce on Copia’s custom courts or cornhole in the garden. Lounge seating and a 20-foot community table with benches offer a comfortable environment with overhead heaters and fire pits throughout to accommodate for cool Napa nights.
The specialty menu at Grove features barbecue from chef de cuisine Doug Richey. Options include Pulled Pork Sliders, Texas-Style Barbecue Brisket, and Chef Doug’s signature Baby Back Ribs, all made daily in a competition smoker built by Backwoods Smokers using several varieties of wood and charcoal to achieve different flavors.
Other items on Grove’s menu include starters such as Buttermilk Cheddar Biscuits, Chopped Salad, or Blistered Padrone Peppers, and a variety of wood-fired pizzas prepared in the outdoor wood stone oven.
To kick off the opening of Grove, The CIA at Copia is featuring live local musical acts Tuesday to Saturday through Saturday, May 4.
To see the full menu and schedule of upcoming musical performances, visit ciaatcopia.com/grove.