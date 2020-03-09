Hal Yamashita Napa: A creative Japanese chef brings his signature cuisine to Napa

One of Napa’s newest eateries on north Main Street houses a celebration of Japanese cuisine.

The restaurant, which opened last fall, serves as a canvas for Chef Haruyuki Yamashita at this, his eponymous United States location, Hal Yamashita Napa.

Born in Kobe, Japan, Yamashita holds a long list of awards and accomplishments but probably his most important contribution to the culinary world is his “Shin-Washoku” techniques referring to New Japanese cuisine.

“Chef Hal focus on potentiality of ingredients for his cuisine,” said Michiyo Hagio, the partner in Hal Yamashita Napa. “His cooking philosophy is to emphasize the natural flavors of the ingredients through a careful selection of flavor combinations and condiments.”

An accomplished restaurateur, Yamashita has more than a dozen restaurants throughout Japan and one in Singapore. In addition he has consulted for a number of projects including a series of Hello Kitty restaurants located in Awaji Island in Hyogo, Japan.

His first owned restaurant, Nadaban Dining, opened in 2003 at his native Kobe, followed by Hal Yamashita in Roppongi. Later on, he opened more casual locations under the Tokyo Entotsu Cafe brand.