At Hal Yamashita Napa, spring is in full bloom with ideas from owner Michiyo Hagio, very much like the panels of cherry trees flowering against a full moon that fill one wall of her Japanese restaurant.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

To begin with, the tucked-away Napa Valley eatery has begun serving lunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and so we stopped in last weekend, to have a bowl of soba noodles and hear more about Hagio's plans for the coming year.

Hagio first came to Napa with her husband, a pilot for Japan Airlines, which formerly had a training school at Napa County Airport. That was when she came up with the idea of Hal Yamashita Napa, bringing to town the cuisine of the chef, famed in Japan for bringing his own modern touches to classic dishes.

With Yamashita's blessings (he comes to visit several times a year) and his signature Robata grill, Hagio opened the restaurant on Main Street in Napa in November 2019. It is Yamashita's only restaurant outside of Japan.

It would prove, of course, to be a tough time to launch a new restaurant, but before COVID-19 shut down the world, Hal had caught the attention of locals like the wine pro and sake guru Eduardo Dingler, who writes the Wine to Sake column for the Napa Valley Register.

"You have to try this place," he told me. "It is the real deal." Also, he loved their sake lineup.

First you have to find it, at the corner of Main and Clinton streets. The corner entrance is unmarked by signs, but the name is on the glass door. This is indicative of the subtlety within, where a few splashes of gold shimmer off a simple wood and stone interior, all centered around an open kitchen.

And even if the food were not memorable, it would be worth it to visit and see the enchanting panels of cherry blossoms in tones of gray over a ghostly silver moon, with just a hint of green. Created by Japanese artist Masatsugu Ito, it is a "Fusuma-E," Hagio said. "'Fusuma' means 'a thick papered sliding door for partitioning rooms in a Japanese house' and 'E' means 'painting.'

"The artist is not well known in Japan," Hagio said. "But I like him."

But back to the food, which is, indeed, memorable.

The new lunch menu is a sample of the richly varied menu served Wednesday through Monday (the restaurant is closed on Tuesday). The dinner menu is replete with selections of sublimely fresh sushi, sushi negro, along with an extensive a la carte menu, with popular items like tempura and curry, as well as specialties from the grill including black cod ($29), shiitake mushrooms ($10), and Wagyu beef with dashi-seasoned potato puree and seasonal vegetables ($85 and $160).

Other distinctive dishes include uni-maki, Japanese Wagyu filled with sea urchin and topped with caviar ($28), chef's choice fish carpaccio with a citrus ponzu and salad ($29), and the different but delicious karaage, Japanese-style fried chicken that is served with a house-made yuzu mayonnaise ($19).

Some of the most popular appetizer items can now be sampled at lunch, including grilled edamame with sea salt and an optional dusting of truffles or spice. You can eat them like chips, but I am sure they are much healthier. (The price is $7 as a dinner appetizer; $5 at lunch, with $3 for the truffle or spice addition.)

My daughter, always up for a culinary adventure, went with me to lunch, and we intended to each have a bowl of soba noodles. She, the non-spicy person, opted for the vegan bowl of buckwheat noodles in a shiitake mushroom broth, brimming with fresh vegetables, lightly tossed with a miso sesame dressing ($17). I wanted to try the hot version of the soba noodles, with a spicy curry ($19).

Both are generous, filling portions, finished with a house-made shichimi spice, the Japanese version of a seven-spice powder.

While we were waiting for the noodles, however, the chef sent out the rest of the lunch menu: the grilled edamame, which proved to be irresistible, and the karaage fried chicken, which gets an extra spark with a squeeze of fresh lemon. Tempura is also available at lunch, either shrimp or vegetable ($10). The tempura batter is a feather-light and crunchy — wonderful.

The final item on the lunch menu is inari sushi, deep-fried packets of tofu with rice and a light touch of wasabi, served with pickled ginger ($5).

Ariel drank green tea while I tried three of the sakes, from a list of more than 20 that are available. Local wines are available, should you prefer them, but I like the way the sakes so naturally complement these dishes.

Needless to say, by the time our bowls of noodles arrived, we had to take them home for dinner.

But we left happily reminded of why we travel to discover new worlds, and how, sometimes, that adventure can be just down the street from home.

Another lunch guest, who could not help but notice the abundance of dishes on our table for two, said she understood. She was from out of town, she said, but she had made the journey to come to Hal Yamashita "because a friend who knows Japan well told me this is the only authentic Japanese restaurant in the region."

I'd be willing to wager she ordered everything on the lunch menu, too.

Lunch is served on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. If demand arises, the restaurant may expand lunch to Friday as well.

Coming up

Anticipating the arrival of a new chef from Japan, Hagio is planning a variety of new events including winemaker and sake dinners and tastings.

Already ongoing is an Industry Night on Mondays, with a four-course menu that includes the grilled edamame, miso soup, chirashi sushi (sushi rice topped with assorted ingredients) and a dessert for $49.

A Happy Sake Hour is 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, offering three flights of sake, along with beer and wine, and sushi and appetizers.

"Chef Takuya will arrive on April 22," Hagio said. "He has had a career as a chef for more than 23 years. He runs a popular restaurant that is full reservations and specializes in pairing Japanese sake with food."

With Takuya's arrived, they will be serving a Today's Special Menu daily starting April 26.

For those who would like to learn more about sake, a sake sommelier will be hosting sake tastings on Saturday and Sunday, beginning on April 29.

Chef Yamashita, meanwhile, has joined with other leaders of the food and beverage industry in Japan, to help hard-hit restaurants revive after COVID-19.

He is vice chairman of a group of "famous members who represent the food and beverage industry who are cooperating with the government in volunteer activities,"Hagio said.

But he plans to visit his namesake restaurant in Napa soon.

Hal Yamashita Napa is at 1300 Main St., Napa. For more information and reservations, visit halnapa.com.

Photos: Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Japan Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms Japan cherry blossoms