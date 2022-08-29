Hands Across the Valley honors Altamura

One way or another, George Altamura has always been feeding people, whether it was flipping burgers to help pay his way through high school or backing Donna and Giovanni Scala to open what would become the enduring iconic restaurant of Napa Valley, Bistro Don Giovanni.

His gift for filling empty stomachs, however, has yet another legacy, Hands Across the Valley.

This year, as the annual event marks its 30th year of raising money for Napa County's food safety net programs, it will include a tribute to Altamura, who turns 91 in November, for his decades of work "to ensure no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley."

It might have started with a memory of what it's like to be hungry. In a recent interview, Altamura recalled growing up as a son of immigrants from Italy in Buffalo, N. Y., during the Depression.

"We were so poor," he said. "Our rent was $13 dollars a month; we never had it... We never had 11 cents for a quart of milk. My sister and I used to take our wagon and walk down -- I went back to Buffalo one time and drove the distance; it was about a mile -- to get day-old bread."

Still he showed the canny entrepreneurial spirit that would one day make him a wealthy Napa developer. "From the age of 13 I was always working," he said. "I sold ice cream on the beach, worked in a grocery story."

He also learned about the importance of community. "I'd walk home, people would call, 'Come on over, George, have a something to eat.' Sometimes, I'd get three or four meals in an evening."

He and two buddies also found inventive ways to eat when they set out on a cross-country adventure in 1947, when he was 16. "We'd stop at a restaurant, ask if we could work for $10; we'd do anything, washing windows, sweeping floors. They were usually pretty nice." One of the trio was a veteran, he added. "That helped."

Crossing the Midwest, he said they sometimes would nick ears of corn from tempting fields. "We'd get six or seven ears, cook it. We thought it was so good. We'd say, 'Boy, they never had corn like this in New York.' We didn't know it was cattle corn, tough big kernels. We were city boys. We didn't know anything."

They followed Route 66 to Los Angeles. "All those girls on the beaches," he said, "we thought we'd died and gone to heaven."

Bu the place that captivated Altamura was Napa near where they made a brief stop to visit someone's relatives. "If you had grown up like we did, in a city with no lawns, no trees, not even a shrub, this was Paradise."

He had to return to Buffalo to finish school; his mother said she'd send the cops after him if he did not. But he left Napa, determined to return.

"It was like my parents in Italy saying 'We're going to America one day.' I kept saying 'I'm going to California.'"

At 17, he set out again, hitching a ride to Chicago, then Reno and finally to Napa. With $9 left in his wallet, he talked his way into a job at Rough Riders, and slept in a rabbit hutch while he waited for his first paycheck. Kindly women at Rough Riders helped out the hungry teen-ager with sandwiches or the means to buy a meal. "They saved my life," he said.

He served in the Navy, and with $3,000 he saved, he bought the Knotty Pine Drive-Inn, cooking burgers again while he courted and married "the prettiest girl in Napa," Jacqueline Paul.

As Napa grew, he saw the opportunities. He finished an apprenticeship in carpentry at Mare Island, and, with his wife help, opened a dry cleaners, while they started a family. With what they saved, along with loans, he bought two lots in Alta Heights, divided and sold them "and that was the end of the dry cleaning business," he said.

He worked out a method of buying and selling that he shares with people who come to ask his advice. "I never fell in love with property," he said. "I didn't hold on to it.

"At the Historical Society they counted it up. At one time I owned 495 properties," he said. "I always liked playing Monopoly."

As he prospered, he found ways to pay forward the help he had received along the way.

One occasion came when Altamura learned that hungry residents of Napa could get free hot meals on six days a week but not Sunday. He began a project of fixing Sunday lunches.

"The county Napa gave me a space," he said. "I put in refrigeration, and at nine o'clock on Sunday morning, I'd go to Safeway, buy loaves of bread and ham, cheese, whatever could make a meal." He put friends to work making sandwiches. At noon they'd give out bags of food to people who were lined up and waiting.

"There'd be maybe 100 - 150 people," he said. "They couldn't come back for seconds till everyone had something. I noticed some didn't eat the apples. I asked 'How come?' Someone explained: they didn't have teeth. After that I bought bananas."

"We did this for years until the county tore down the building," he said. "I did it instead of going to church."

By 1992, it had become clear to Altamura that in the Napa Valley, becoming known for its food, wines, and opulence, people were going hungry.

According to the Hands Across the Valley website, in addition to hundreds coming for free meals at the First Presbyterian Church and Salvation Army, and the house-bound elderly and infirm depending on Meals on Wheels, there were more than 2,000 families in the valley "receiving aid at a standard below the federal poverty guidelines."

"I got an idea we could raise some money," Altamura said. "I said to Gio and Donna (at Bistro Don Giovanni), why didn't we close the restaurant for one day, hold a fundraiser. They thought it was a good idea."

He enlisted some volunteers to help make pizzas: Steve Young from the San Francisco 49ers, golf pro Johnny Miller and his wife, Linda, and filmmaker turned vintner Francis Ford Coppola and his wife, Eleanor.

"We decided to charge $100 to people who could afford that," he said.

"I remember that first time," Altamura laughed. "Steve Young wasn't married then. When he came out of the kitchen with a pizza, the girls were all waiting for him. The others, they could put a pizza on the table. But not Steve. He was surrounded by girls."

"We made $30,000, at that first event," he said. Hands Across the Valley was launched.

After this success, the Coppolas offered to host the event at their Rutherford home to accommodate more people. The next year, 650 guests dined on pizzas tossed by celebrities, drank Napa wines, danced beneath the stars and helped fill the coffers of the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, and other programs. "But the money had to be for food," Altamura specified.

When it grew to more than 1,000 guests, the event was relocated to the Coppola's winery, Niebaum Coppola Estate. It subsequently moved to Trinchero winery, and then Charles Krug winery. Since its beginning Hands Across The Valley has raised more than $2,000,000 to help feed the hungry.

This year, 30th annual Hands Across The Valley takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. It includes an auction, dinner, and music by Mercy and the Heartbeats. Board member Nancy White Gamble will bring her famous Dancing Stallions and share a first look at the trailer of the upcoming film, "Centurion the Dancing Stallion," which was inspired, in part, by her star stallion Centurion’s story of rescue and rehabilitation.

As Altamura begins to step back, a little, from his many activities, he and the board of Hands decided that this year the fund-a-need portion of the event will go to form an endowment.

"We need a plan for the future," he said. "We always just gave away all the money we raised. This way, we'll have money when people need it during the year."

Because, he said, the need doesn't go away.

"The nuns used to tell us that at one time there were only 2,000 people on Earth, and that means we're all cousins. You're not better or worse than anyone else. And you have to help your cousins. You have to appreciate your friends.

"There's a good feeling in putting food in the hands of someone who didn't have any," he added. "It's the best feeling."

"The most important thing I've ever done is Hands Across the Valley," said the man whose career in Napa traces its development from a quiet little agricultural valley to one that attracts visitors from around the world to wine, dine and share in good times. "It's the best thing I've ever done."

For tickets and more information about Hands Across the Valley, visit handsacrossthevalley.com.