Harbor House: A world away

Clearly, she loves working with him, and describes the meals and the pairings in terms of the scents and aromas of the land and seascape. Not surprisingly, she often opts for wines that speak of the ocean, of salinity, of the salt air that wafts across the land.

Her wines, and sakes, come from mostly small producers, both local and from around the world. Her experience overseeing the 19,000-bottle cellar at Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, another remote location, has given her a wide and deep well of knowledge to draw from, and everyone who dines at Harbor House benefits from the Kammerer-Charron shared aesthetic.

After speaking with Matt and Marsella, I was looking forward even more to dinner. My curiosity had been peaked by her description of her non-alcoholic pairings, and even though we had chosen the wine pairing, she brought us one of her creations to taste. She explained it was apple juice from Philo Apple Farm and anise hyssop from the garden. It was shaken with the herb and egg whites, then served with a large ice cube and a garnish of anise hyssop. Crisp, slightly tingling and with an intense aroma, it was like drinking a late spring garden. The entire meal from that first taste to the last bite of dessert was an education in flavors and the senses.