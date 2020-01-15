If you're eager to try the ramen and yakitori restaurant that "Iron Chef" Masaharu Morimoto is bringing to San Jose, then update your calendar with this news: A summertime opening for Momosan is forecast at Santana Row.
"San Jose is a city with traditional culture, including traditions that are adapted from Japan, as well as the most advanced technology as the center of Silicon Valley," Morimoto, who held a public appearance in San Jose last March, said in a statement released this week. "I am very excited to explore the challenges and opportunities such a unique place offers me."
He added: "Momosan is all about enjoying ramen, yakitori, beer and sake in a fun, casual environment."
In New York City, his Momosan Ramen & Sake features appetizers (pork gyoza, soft-shell bao) and small plates (Peking duck tacos, chicken karaage) along with a full array of ramen bowls in a casual setting with communal tables and bar seating. Chef Morimoto opened his first West Coast restaurant on Napa's Riverfront in 2010.
Last March, the celebrity chef appeared at Mitsuwa Marketplace on Saratoga Avenue for a cooking demonstration, cookbook signing and to unveil his newest retail product, Morimoto's Momosan Ramen.