Hitting the reset button: Chef Philip Tessier guides PRESS through a shut-down and a re-opening

“It has been a chance to hit the reset button, using time as that reset,” he said of the shutdown. “I have so many ideas. But one goal is to support local farms. We were able to create a combined vision of what we want to achieve, to move to the next level, be ready with a plan.”

“We have a unique opportunity to define Napa Valley cuisine,” Tessier said. “The restaurant has built a deep relationship with the community. We want to continue that — with a certain level of finesses — not fussy or fancy, but I do have a strong core of French cooking. I see it as adding a layer to who we are — moving from what’s next to what’s new.”

When he represented the U.S. in the Bocuse d’Or, he said, “15% of your score was how well you represent your country’s cuisine. What is American cuisine? I finally realized that American cooking is Americans cooking.”

Napa Valley chefs have weathered wildfires, earthquakes, floods and droughts, and now, COVID-19. “I am encouraged by human nature,” Tessier said. “We will get through this. It comes down to creativity and determination to come out in a better place.”