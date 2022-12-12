Holidays in Napa Valley: Where to find a festive meal

I've been compiling a list of restaurants serving special holiday meals for Hanukkah, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years. The list keeps growing, so this week, the listings are for Hanukkah and Christmas. Special activities will run on Thursday's Arts section and New Year's activities and dinners will run on next Tuesday's Food section.

I suggest you confirm with restaurants — and definitely make reservations if you intend to eat out on the holidays.

Hanukkah

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated from sundown on Dec. 18 to sundown on Monday, Dec. 26.

Silverado Grill serves a Hanukkah menu from Sunday, Dec. 18 to Monday, Dec. 26. The Miracle of Light special menu items include a potato latke appetizer served with sour cream, applesauce and green onions, plus challah bread and a choice of wine-braised beef brisket with potatoes and green beans or salmon with lemon and dill, sautéed kale and potatoes.

Reservations are available through OpenTable.com. www.silveradoresort.com.

Harvest Inn in St. Helena will serve a Hanukkah dinner on Sunday, Dec. 18.

It begins with an amuse bouche of Hobb’s smoked salmon with dill crème fraiche and rye toast. A choice of starters includes challah with honey butter, matzo ball soup or persimmon salad.

Entrees are a choice of braise Angus beef brisket, salmon en croute, roasted Mary’s organic chicken or fried spiced cauliflower with tomato apple curry, Swiss chard and Delicata squash.

Side dishes include latkes, kugel egg noodle, cottage cheese and Brussels sprouts with honey soy vinaigrette and apples.

Dessert is a choice of sweet cheese blintzes with blueberry compote or Hawke’s Feather olive oil cake.

The price is $95 per person. Info, www.harvestinn.com.

Hanukkah treats to go

Blossom Catering Company will be offering latke kits to go from Dec. 19 to 23. Latkes are packaged and ready for you to reheat in the oven. They come with accouterments and a dreidel. Latke kits without the optional add-ons are $25 per six latkes.

Kits include six 2 ounce latkes (they recommend two latkes per person), sour cream and apple sauce. Add-on options include caviar for $60 per ounce and gelt for $2 per person. All orders require a two-day advance purchase and are available for pick up only.

Blossom Catering Company will also be offering bagel and lox kits to go from Dec. 19 to 23. For $150, kits include: 6 plain bagels; 12 ounces. of smoked salmon, cured, smoked and sliced in house; 8 ounces of cream cheese, capers, tomato for slicing and sliced red onion.

Order at www.exploretock.com.

Holiday offerings from Toasted include bagels, $28, and schmears, $7-10 for 8 ounces, challah and babka. Lox and veggie platters start at $60. Orders must be placed by Dec. 21 for deliveries. Email info@toastednapa.com to order.

Christmas Eve

Open in Napa

--Alba at River Terrace Inn, 7-10:30 a.m., 4-8:30 p.m.

--Allegria

--Anette's (both locations) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

--Aroma

--Bank Cafe & Bar at The Westin Verasa

--Barnhouse Napa Brews open until 2 p.m.

--Bear at Stanly Ranch

--Big D Burgers

--Boon Fly Café at Carneros Resort will serve traditional brunch dishes and dinner favorites on Christmas Eve.

--Charlie Palmer

--Copia: The Grove at Copia will serve a special holiday dinner on Christmas Eve, in addition to the regular menu. The cost is $95 per person. Reserve at www.opentable.com.

--The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa

--Compline Restaurant, lunch only

--Contimo Eats, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch only

--Crush Lounge at The Meritage Resort

--Farm at Carneros Resort will serve a four-course tasting menu. www.farmatcarneros.com.

--Filippi's, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

--Galpão Gaucho

--Hog Island Oyster, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

--Kitchen Door, closes at 3 p.m.

--La Cheve Bakery and Brews

--Meritage Napa Coffee Valley Roaster, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

--Napa General Store

--Napa Palisades Saloon, closing early

--Napa Valley Bistro, noon to 9 p.m., in addition to its regular menu, they will be serving San Francisco-style Cioppino and oven-roasted prime rib.

--Napkins Bar & Grill

--Oxbow Public Market, closes at 5 p.m.

--Pasta Prego

--Silverado Resort

--Sky & Vine

--Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts

--Sweetie Pies, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

--Tarla Grill

--Trade Brewing 12-6 p.m.

--The Waterfront Seafood Grill, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30; 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford

Open on Christmas Eve

--Ad Hoc

--Bottega

--Bouchon Bakery

--Bouchon Bistro

--Brix Restaurant and Gardens

--Coqueta

--Kelly’s Filling Station & Wine Shop

--Lucy Restaurant & Bar

--Mustards Grill

--Oakville Grocery

--Ranch Market Too!

--R+D Kitchen

--Rutherford Grill

--Auberge du Soleil: The Restaurant will be hosting a four-course dinner celebration. These reservations must be made in advance at www.opentable.com.

--Lucy's at Bardessono: Christmas specials are available Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 during dinner service.

St. Helena

Open on Christmas Eve

--Acacia House's pre-fixe Christmas menu will be available during normal dinner service hours on Dec. 24. They will not have an a la carte menu then. Reservations are required.

--Ana's Cantina

--Brasswood Bar and Kitchen

--Cook, lunch until 4 p.m.

--Crisp Kitchen & Juice

--Forum at Meadowood is serving a Christmas Eve menu of Yuletide classics. The cost is $122 per person, plus tax. https://resy.com

--Gary’s Wine and Marketplace

--Gillwoods Café

--Gott's Roadside until 3 p.m.

--Harvest Table

--Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen

--La Prima Pizza

--Market Restaurant

--Model Bakery

--Pizzeria Tra Vigne, open until 3 p.m.

--Press will serve a Christmas Eve five-course tasting menu by Chef Phillip Tessier filled with holiday delicacies including truffles, among other surprises. The dinner is $150 per person (not including tax/gratuity).

--St. Helena Bistro

--The Charter Oak, open until 8 p.m., prix fixe menu.

--The Station

--Villa Corona, open until 4 p.m.

Calistoga

Open on Christmas Eve

--Calistoga Inn & Brewery

--Calistoga Thai Kitchen

--Fleetwood

--House of Better

--Johnny’s

--Lovina will serve supper from 3 to 9 p.m.

--Mangia Mi open from 4 to 9 p.m.

--Pacifico

--Palisades

--Sam's Social Club

--Solbar at Solage

--Sushi Mambo

--Truss at Four Seasons will serve a three-course culinary feast. Seatings are available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

--Four Seasons, 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, fourseasons.com

Christmas Day

Open in Napa

--Alba at River Terrace Inn, 8 to 12:30 PM

--Aroma

--Bank Cafe & Bar at The Westin Verasa

--Bear at Stanly Ranch

--Boon Fly at Carneros Resort

--Charlie Palmer

--Crush Lounge at The Meritage Resort

--Farm at Carneros Resort: Farm's holiday menus including an a la carte Christmas Day brunch and a four-course tasting menu.

--Galpão Gaucho

--Meritage Resort

--Sky & Vine

--Silverado Resort and Spa will hold its traditional annual Christmas buffet in the Mansion Ballroom and on Fairway Deck on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (seating times are on the half hour).

Especially for the kids: sliced seasonal fruit and berries, chicken strips, cheese pizza and French fries.

The cost is $141 for adults, $71 for children under 12, complimentary for children under five. Price includes service charge and sales tax. Reserve at www.silveradoresort.com/napa-valley-dining/holiday-dining-events.

Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford

Open on Christmas Day

--Auberge du Soleil will serve a a four-course dinner. Book at www.opentable.com.

--Brix Restaurant and Gardens

--Lucy Restaurant & Bar

--Ranch Market Too

St. Helena

Open on Christmas Day

--Acacia House, open for dinner

--Ana's Cantina

--Forum at Meadowood will serve a four-course Christmas dinner of Yuletide classics for $122 per person, plus tax. Reserve at resy.com/cities/npa/forum

--Harvest Table at Harvest Inn will serve a prix fixe meal for $110 per person from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

--Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen

Calistoga

Open on Christmas Day

--Calistoga Inn & Brewery

--Calistoga Thai Kitchen

--House of Better

--Sam’s Social Club

--Solbar

--Truss at Four Seasons will serve a Christmas Day three-course culinary feast. Seatings are available from 5:30 to 8 p.m.