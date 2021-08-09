How Napa's new West Won Bread grew from a grandfather's tale

“I fell in love with making bread, working with my hands and learning the craft. In a way, bread crossed my path when I’d reached a fork in my life. I enjoy the team aspect of working together for a goal. That may have come from playing team sports.”

“I’m always striving to make the perfect loaf. I tell bakery students that they really must love the work. It’s physically demanding and tiring. You have to love it.”

So far, the most popular bread at the Napa Farmer’s Market and the bakery is the West Won Organic Sourdough, made with wheat and whole rye. Kyle’s personal favorite is the Sprouted Rye and Sesame. His stock rotates between 12 and 14 different artisan breads.

“People really enjoy the breads we make with ancient grain such as spelt. We’ve used einkorn, the oldest cultivated grain known. People with gluten sensitivity find it’s easier on their stomachs. We mill the einkorn berries, and the bread is completely dense, like rye with a different flavor. It’s become hard and expensive to get that grain though.”

The bakers are always working on new bread to try and are close to introducing a brioche.