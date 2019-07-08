Janet Fletcher will lead a class on "Seven Beers for Seven Cheeses” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. o…

Seven Beers for Seven Cheeses

Janet Fletcher will lead a class on "Seven Beers for Seven Cheeses” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Silverado Cooking School, 1552 Silverado Trail, Napa.

The cost is $80. Reserve a place at www.janetfletcher.com (click on Cheese Classes 2019) or by calling 707-265-0404.