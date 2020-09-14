How to pick a watermelon

Recently, Times cooking columnist Ben Mims and I did a rigorously unscientific experiment where we each selected five watermelons to test — the goal was to pick four we thought would be good, as well as deliberately choose one bad one. (Check out the full video on the Los Angeles Times Food YouTube channel to see the results of our study.)

There are three metrics you'll want to use to judge a watermelon: appearance, weight and — this is where it gets a little ambiguous — the sound it makes when you tap it.

Appearance

Ben goes almost exclusively by appearance — look for a uniform shape and a deep green color. If the melon is too pallid or splotchy in parts, keep looking. A sunspot, or orange/yellow patch from where the melon sat in the field, is also something to look for — but not completely necessary. Some of the better melons we sampled did not have a sunspot.

Are there weird bumps or lumps on the surface? Does it look a little disproportionate in spots? Not a deal breaker per se, but look for something smooth and symmetrical.

Weight

Watermelons are around 92% water. It stands to reason, therefore, that a crisp, juicy watermelon is going to weigh a lot.