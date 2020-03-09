How Uncle Nearest Whiskey came to honor the black distiller who taught Jack Daniel his stuff

The idea behind Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey was simple: to honor Nathan "Nearest" Green, the relatively unknown enslaved man who taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey.

Of course, the gulf between the formation of an idea and the execution of said idea is often vast. That was particularly true when it came to Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey given that the person with the idea was an author (of the "Happy Wives Club: One Woman's Worldwide Search for the Secrets of a Great Marriage") and real estate investor rather than a spirits industry insider. The challenge was all the greater given that she was seeking to gain traction in an environment in which hundreds of distilleries open every year and that she was seeking to launch the brand in about one-quarter of the time it takes most spirits brands to roll out their first products.

But that didn't stop Fawn Weaver, who discovered Green's story in 2016 while on vacation in Singapore. Learning Green's story was "jarring," she says, given that it meant an enslaved person's labor and technique were crucial ingredients behind one of the world's most iconic spirits brands.