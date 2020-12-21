iPOKEshack brings a taste of Hawaii to Napa

In 1992, he moved to Napa where he opened 891 Restaurant at 891 Silverado Trail (now El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant). Upon its closure, he became the manager at Brix where he was also the wine buyer for five years.

He returned to the wholesale wine business where he worked as a territory manager for Paterno Imports. After 25 years, he left the wine trade because he felt like it was “no longer about the wine,” but about making quotas and moving boxes. “For most of my life up to that point I lived and breathed food and wine,” Mazotti said.

He took his longtime sales experience and founded his real estate business, Metro Homes and Hometown Realty. During this time, Mazotti learned to used technology and the Internet to build his business. After 18 years, he found himself drawn once again to the restaurant business. He wanted to return but in a nontraditional way.

Designed for locals

Mazotti’s target market is locals, his friend and neighbors. “We launched for those who live here, and I doubt that many tourists will order ahead. I wanted to make sure that the locals were offered food you cannot get anywhere else, large portions, great quality, all at a fair price. Kind of a food or insiders club,” he added.