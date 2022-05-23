 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iron Chefs at the CIA at Copia

Iron Chef

Chef Gregory Gourdet at work in episode 106 of "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend."

 Adam Rose/Netflix

The Napa Valley Film Festival will host an event at the CIA at Copia on June 15 celebrating the launch of the new Netflix series, “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” 

The event begins with a screening of the finale episode of the eight-part series chronicling the quest of a challenger chef taking on five chefs in their quest to be named “Iron Legend.”

The Iron Chef culinary competition has been called" the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience ... where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports."

The new series features five Iron Chefs, Gabriela Cámara, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson, Curtis Stone and Ming Tsai, who welcome challengers to a  reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they face off, testing their endurance and creativity, as they cook up  culinary creations. The competition’s most successful challenger will returns for a grand finale and the chance to be named the first “Iron Legend.”

There screening begins at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A follows the screening with chefs Gabriela Cámara, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson and Ming Tsai, along with hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish, and the final challenger.

A sit-down dinner at 7:30 prepared by the Culinary Institute of America will feature the dishes from the finale. Rick Garber, chairman of the Napa Valley Film Festival, described the dinner as a rare opportunity "to actually taste the creative culinary products these master chefs and challenger present on the screen."

The Napa Valley Film Festival and the CIA at Copia have partnered to present culinary and film experiences throughout the year. Thomas Bensel, CIA managing director of the CIA's California campuses, said the partnership, "shares our vision to bring education, culture, and — of course — outstanding food and wine to our community." said 

Tickets for the event including the screening, Q&A and VIP dinner is $250. Proceeds from the event will go to Cinema Napa Valley. A limited number of tickets to the screening and Q&A are available for free on a first come basis. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/344212247097

For more information visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.

