Iron Chefs at the CIA at Copia

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The Iron Chef culinary competition has been called" the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience ... where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports."
The new series features five Iron Chefs, Gabriela Cámara, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson, Curtis Stone and Ming Tsai, who welcome challengers to a reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they face off, testing their endurance and creativity, as they cook up culinary creations. The competition’s most successful challenger will returns for a grand finale and the chance to be named the first “Iron Legend.”
There screening begins at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A follows the screening with chefs Gabriela Cámara, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson and Ming Tsai, along with hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish, and the final challenger.
A sit-down dinner at 7:30 prepared by the Culinary Institute of America will feature the dishes from the finale. Rick Garber, chairman of the Napa Valley Film Festival, described the dinner as a rare opportunity "to actually taste the creative culinary products these master chefs and challenger present on the screen."
The Napa Valley Film Festival and the CIA at Copia have partnered to present culinary and film experiences throughout the year. Thomas Bensel, CIA managing director of the CIA's California campuses, said the partnership, "shares our vision to bring education, culture, and — of course — outstanding food and wine to our community." said
Tickets for the event including the screening, Q&A and VIP dinner is $250. Proceeds from the event will go to Cinema Napa Valley. A limited number of tickets to the screening and Q&A are available for free on a first come basis. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/344212247097
Nosh a little at Picobar with Piconuts (chile-lime pistachios); three salsas (tomatillo-avocado, gooseberry pico de gallo and roasted tomato); whipped avocado with toasted sees, nuts, goat cheese and herbs and house-made corn chips. The cocktail is the popular Elephant's Memory, made with mezcal, tumeric, ginger, lemon and egg white.
At Solage Resort's new Picobar, Executive Chef Gustavo Rios serves up exceptional examples of what can happen when you blend Mexican street fare with equal parts European culinary technique and Napa Valley flair. Take a look at some of its offerings.
1 of 11
Picobar
Picobar, Solage Resort's new poolside cafe, is open to the public.
Tim Carl LLC
Gustavo Rios
Executive Chef Gustavo Rios with a sample of the dishes he and the Picobar team have created for Picobar.
Tim Carl LLC
Bartender Eddie Garcia
Head bartender Eddie Garcia at Picobar
Tim Carl LLC
Tacos
Picobar tacos include avocado, al pastor, duck mole and the Sol Original with petrale sole, sweet and sour cabbage, cilantro and spicy aioli.
Tim Carl LLC
Tostada
The ahi tuna tostada is garnished with avocado, jicama, radishes and sesame salsa macha
Tim Carl LLC
Beans and Cheese
A Rancho Gordo bean dip is made with Ayocote Morada beans, salsa morita, cream, cotija cheese and chicarrones. The Cowgirl Creamery Queso is made with Mt. Tam organic triple cream cheese, and salsa.
Tim Carl LLC
Noshes
Nosh a little at Picobar with Piconuts (chile-lime pistachios); three salsas (tomatillo-avocado, gooseberry pico de gallo and roasted tomato); whipped avocado with toasted sees, nuts, goat cheese and herbs and house-made corn chips. The cocktail is the popular Elephant's Memory, made with mezcal, tumeric, ginger, lemon and egg white.
Tim Carl LLC
Freesias con crema
Freesias con crema with Coke Farms poached/sundried strawberries and a meringue dome is served with vanilla whipped Chantilly cream.
Tim Carl LLC
Bunuelos
Bunuelos are cracker-crisp fried dough fritters sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar and served with cajeta and Mexican chocolate dipping sauces.
Tomatoes may get more attention. But throughout Italy, lemon often finds its way into pasta. The sour and subtly sweet citrus balances the noodle’s starch and the sauce’s heft. It functions much like the freshly ground black pepper that offsets pecorino Romano in cacio e pepe. And it serves a similar role as tomato often does, providing acidity that cuts through cheese. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street had this in mind for a spaghetti recipe that prominently features lemon. The bright, bracing zest and juice perk up the savoriness of garlic, pancetta and capers. A dusting of golden crisp breadcrumbs adds texture.