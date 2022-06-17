Iron Chefs descend on the Napa Valley

When culinary student Gathiana Toussaint heard that the crew from the Netflix series “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” would be at Napa’s Copia Center, she jumped at the chance to volunteer in the kitchen. The popular TV show, in town last week to promote the season finale, held a showing and special dinner to celebrate the occasion.

“I’m not sure they realize just how important these shows are for aspiring chefs,” Toussaint said. “These shows not only teach what it means to be creative on the fly in the kitchen but also how to overcome adversity when things don’t go right. It helps build people, build character, but it’s also just fun to watch.”

Beyond Toussaint and the dozens of other Culinary Institute of America (CIA) students, the event, which was open to the public, attracted hundreds of guests. A packed house in Copia’s theater watched as four Iron Chefs (Gabriela Cámara, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelson and Ming Tsai) — under the watchful eyes of hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish — battled against Esther Choi as she attempted to become the show’s first-ever “Iron Chef Legend.”

During the showing, chefs on the big screen each prepared a different seafood dish for the judges, while the rapt audience oohed and aahed at the inventive creations dreamed up by some of the finest chefs on the planet.

After the showing, audience members were treated to a question-and-answer session. For those wanting to get a firsthand taste of the show’s inventive dishes, a $250-per-person dinner followed. Each of the inventive dishes was prepared with the help of CIA student volunteers, such as Toussaint.

“This is exactly the kind of thing that the CIA at Copia is attempting to do more of,” said Thomas Bensel, managing director of Culinary Institute of America’s California campuses. “We plan to offer many more of these screening events combined with chef dinners and public classes to give our CIA guests the opportunities to experience the behind-the-scenes on some of their favorite shows from some of their favorite chefs.”

Beyond the CIA, the Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) hopes that it might conduct many more such events, too.

“Our [newly revised] mission is to build even more sustainable, balanced partnerships in our community — and this event is a great example,” said Rick Garber, chairman of the Napa Valley Film Festival. “The CIA is an ideal place and has quickly become an integral partner to Cinema Napa Valley and the NVFF. The CIA at Copia and Tom Bensel have given us a home where together we can share engaging and exciting events with the community.”

The guests, students and organizing members weren’t the only ones who felt the event was a success. Even the shows participants enjoyed the extravaganza. Alton Brown, a chef/educator whose “Good Eats” series ran for an unprecedented 16 seasons and who has become the culinary hero to many aspiring chefs, enjoyed spending a few days in the area visiting wineries and exploring the valley.

“I was born in California and remember coming to Napa and the wine country when I was a kid,” Brown said. “My parents let me taste everything, and my love of wine started here. Napa Valley represents an entire mindset about food and its possibilities, as well as embodying the idea of deeply respecting the land and those who work it. I think that is very much in line with the Iron Chef sensibility.”

Another popular Iron Chef, local restauranteur Dominique Crenn, who is currently the only woman chef in the United States to attain three Michelin stars at her restaurant, Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, believes that such events can do more than just entertain and provide joy. They can also inform, connect and inspire.

“Bringing the layers of life together, we all have a story, yet our differences make us stronger together,” she wrote in an email. “Our narrative is about diversity, humanity and consciousness. Tonight, we reflected on that — and we hope that the world will relate to it.”

A few of the participants in the Netflix series, “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” From left to right: Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelson, Ming Tsai.

Culinary Institute of America (CIA) student Gathiana Toussaint jumped at the chance to volunteer

Chef Nicolai Brichet and in the background Chef Francesca Rufo from Iron Chef Crenn’s team prepare a delicate whitefish dish with sea vegetables and a citrusy foam that was one of the menu items at the CIA event.

Out front of Napa’s CIA Copia center before the Iron Chef event. Left to right. Thomas Bensel, managing director of Culinary Institute of America’s California campus, and Rick Garber, chairman, Napa Valley Film Festival.

Guests enjoyed having some of the Iron Chefs serve a few of the dishes during the sold-out event.