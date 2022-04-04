Janet Fletcher's 'World Cheese Tour'

Janet Fletcher, the author of "Cheese & Wine," "Cheese & Beer" and the Planet Cheese blog, has resumed her popular monthly tasting series surveying the world of fine cheese on Tuesday evenings through November.

Classes are held at Southside Café at South Napa Century Center on Tuesday evenings through November, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Each class features a unique theme and domestic and international wines. Classes begin with a half-hour reception, followed by a sit-down cheese tasting.

The cost is $80 per class or $225 for any three classes. Limited is seating, and reservations are required. To reserve a place, visit www.janetfletcher.com/cheese-classes-2022 or call 707-637-3299.

Here's the line-up:

• April 12: American All Stars — Take your taste buds on a seven-state tour and meet some of the finest cheeses made in the U.S.

• May 3: Molto Italiano! — Enjoy an evening of formaggi and Italian wine as you venture off the beaten path to taste regional cheese specialties that even many Italians don’t know.

• June 14: Spain On Your Plate — Taste remarkable cheeses from all over Spain, paired with Spanish wines.

• July 12: Tour de France — Experience timeless French classics and exciting new creations from the country that invented the cheese course.

• Aug. 9: Cheese & Beer Love Fest — Find the best cheeses for the brews you love or vice versa. IPAs, porters, Belgian ales and wheat beers, all have their cheesy soul mates.

• Sept. 13: Blue Ribbon Winners from the American Cheese Society — It's your opportunity to taste what the experts consider the best of American cheesemaking.

• Oct. 11: Us Versus Them — How do the finest American cheeses stack up against their European counterparts? You be the judge!

• Nov. 15: Bring On the Bubbles! — Discover why sparkling wine is often the most successful match for cheese.

Southside Café is at South Napa Century Center 135 Gasser Drive in Napa.