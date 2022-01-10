January at the Napa Farmers Market

No matter how you feel about resolutions, the New Year is an opportunity for a fresh start. First of all, New Year, “new” schedule! Remember, the Napa Farmers Market is open year-round, rain or shine on Saturdays with the same hours: 8 a.m. to noon. The Tuesday market will return on April 5 and continue through December. Before we move too far into 2022, let’s take a moment to reflect on some highlights during 2021 at the Napa Farmers Market.

It may sound strange; however, I believe our biggest accomplishment was staying in one place for an entire year. I’m still in disbelief that the market pulled off moving three times in 2020 until we settled in at 1100 West St. The downtown city of Napa parking lot has proven to be the best place for the market by a long shot. In 2021, we served more than 145,000 customer visits in 12 months — an 80% increase over 2020.

It’s difficult to comprehend that it was only in mid-June of last year when we were able to lift the capacity limits at the market. This gives me hope that we will continue to see growth in our customer counts during 2022.

Currently, we are working with the city of Napa to finalize an agreement so the market can continue to use the current location for both Saturday year-round and Tuesday when our weekday market returns in the spring. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering support from the city of Napa staff and councilmembers who share our vision that the Napa Farmers Market provides an essential service to our community.

Ensuring we have a diverse and balanced mix of produce and products at the Napa Farmers Market is our highest priority when adding farmers and vendors. In case you missed them, here are a few highlights of new and returning folks.

In the farmer section, you’ll find Sean from Channa Ranch with his pasture-raised poultry and pork. Joey from Soda Canyon, a new Napa-based farm, made a delightfully unexpected return in 2021 after significant challenges at the end of 2020. We look forward to seeing him and his beautiful beets later this season.

We welcomed specialty food vendors to help fill gaps in our product selection. Now you can get locally grown and milled flours from David with Capay Mills and fresh pasta from Josh with Tango With Chef.

This month we’re crossing our fingers (and toes!) that Ohm Coffee Roasters will be back in their brand-new truck to serve up hot coffee and espresso drinks.

And, yes, Lee with Rainwater Ranch will return with his out-of-this-world oranges.

Speaking of citrus, winter is officially here, which means that Vitamin C-packed navel oranges are our Harvest of the Month. I’ll leave you with some inspiration to eat hearty and healthy with a simple soup recipe featuring January’s veggie: sweet potatoes.

Sweet Potato and Apple Soup

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

1 tablespoon butter, coconut oil, or olive oil

1 onion small, chopped

1 clove garlic minced

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and chopped

1 sweet potato peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper to taste

1 1/4 cups water

1 1/2 cups vegetable broth

Salt to taste

Melt butter in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until golden.

Add chopped apple and sweet potato, ginger powder, cayenne pepper (if using), black pepper, stock, and water. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer until the sweet potatoes are soft, about 1 hour.

Add salt to taste and adjust the seasonings. Ladle into bowls as is or pour soup into a blender and purée until smooth.

Cara Mae Wooledge is market director of the Napa Farmers Market.