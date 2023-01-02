January at the Napa Farmers Market

As I sit predawn illuminated by lingering Christmas lights at a time when I would normally be bopping around my house getting ready for the Tuesday market, I find myself filled with a sparkling mix of emotions. I am grateful for the rain falling hard, which we desperately need.

I am even more appreciative I do not have to be outside in the rain because the Tuesday market is on winter break until April 4. At the same time, I am concerned about how many rainy markets will keep customers away this winter. There are plenty of hours in a week; I wish there was a way to pause the rain on Saturday mornings. The rest of the time, let ‘er rip!

Thinking back on all we accomplished together in 2022 gives me hope for another fabulous year to come. We welcomed 155,434 customer visits, which is a 7% increase over 2021. If we multiply that by the average amount spent ($40 per customer based on a 2020 survey), that equals an estimated $6 million (yes million with an “m”) in sales for our 126 small businesses, including 36 farmers, 60 specialty food, and 30 artisan craft makers.

As the cost of just existing continues to rise, one thing we learned is prices at the Napa Farmers Market did not experience the same massive spikes. This means that in addition to receiving superior quality products, you can spend your money wisely with our trusted farmers and food vendors. On top of that, a Farmers Market Coalition study shows that for every $10 spent at a farmers market, $7.80 is re-spent in the community. What a powerful combination.

Our CalFresh Market Match program, which doubles food assistance benefits for customers with low-income, continued to see growth. We matched over $69,000 (30% more than last year) which means over $138,000 in funding from both sources was spent at our market, primarily to produce and other grocery staples.

Our newest program, Fruit and Veggie Bucks, provided $29,600 in food assistance dollars to Latine families with low-income, in partnership with Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center. This year we learned from these families that our market does indeed offer the types of fruits and vegetables that fit into their cultural traditions. Best of all, we finished the year off very strong with our best Give!Guide campaign ever, raising more than $20,000 for our food assistance programs funds. Thank you, Napa!

As we roll into January, we expect to see the ever-popular Rainwater Ranch return with their second-to-none certified organic oranges and citrus from Winters. If you are like me and you have been overconsuming carbs, cheese and meat for the last two months, we could all use more salad in our lives.

This Winter Rainbow Salad makes sweet and tangy citrus the star of the show.

See you Saturdays at the market!

Winter Rainbow Salad

Adapted from the Foodwise Kids Program, this is a kid-friendly recipe that the whole family can prepare together.

Salad

5 cups mixed chicories (radicchio, Belgian endive, Puntarelle)

2 oranges (examples: navel, Cara Cara, blood)

2 carrots

1 cup cooked beans

1 teaspoon soft, leafy herbs (cilantro, mint, tarragon)

—

Vinaigrette

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons honey or other liquid sweetener

1 tablespoon citrus juice (lemon, orange, lime)

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Thoroughly rinse all fruits and vegetables. If using whole chicories, separate the leaves. Immerse leaves into a bowl of water or a salad spinner. Wash the lettuce and drain thoroughly. Use a towel to blot gently without damaging the leaves. Drier leaves make better salads.

Peel the whole citrus fruit, then separate the segments. Be gentle: orange segments are fragile.

Grate or peel the carrot. If using a box grater, use the largest holes. If using a peeler, be sure to stabilize the carrot on the cutting board while peeling.

Vinaigrette: Measure and pour the vinegar, citrus juice, and honey into a small bowl and whisk to combine. While stirring, slowly pour the olive oil into the bowl. Continue to stir until fully blended.

Add the chicories, oranges, carrots, and beans to the large bowl and toss with the vinaigrette. Tear the leafy parts of herbs from the stems. Use the leafy parts to top the salad.

Season with salt and pepper and serve. Enjoy tasting the winter rainbow!

