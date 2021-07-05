Jess Lander, Leftovers: The best things I've eaten lately

One of the best dinners I’ve enjoyed recently was at North Block, Yountville’s newest eatery that’s occupying the former Redwood space at North Block Hotel.

From the cocktails to a savory sweet potato dessert, I loved every single item I tried. Top highlights were the NB Old Fashioned with coconut and tiki bitters, the duck liver mousse sprinkled with matcha, spring onion white pizza, half roasted chicken (it’s big enough to share) stuffed with a lemony rice, and the ribs. I know this sounds incredibly cliche, but you really can’t go wrong here.

6757 Washington St, Yountville, www.northblockhotel.com.

Winery Food: Ashes & Diamonds

Elaborate wine and food experience are starting to be a dime a dozen at Napa Valley wineries. I’m lucky to have tried most of them and I can confidently say that the A&D Wines + Food experience at Ashes & Diamonds is simply one of the best. It’s much more casual, yet also includes much more food than most of the offerings out there. Our group of four couldn’t even finish it all.