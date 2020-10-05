Jess Lander Leftovers: Trying the Truffle Shuffle

While the crowd was mostly Bay Area, there were people from Orlando, Idaho, and even Ibiza tuning in.

Included in the kit was ingredients for a cocktail, meant to be sipped as you cook. Fittingly, this week’s was the Cape Codder, which is essentially cranberry juice and vodka. I added local Hanson’s vodka and a splash of G’s Ginger Beer (also a Napa Valley hometown brand). The box came with a bag of highly-addictive truffle popcorn for snacking, too.

Once everyone had their beverage made, chefs Jason McKinney and Tyler Vorce walked the class through each step in the recipe process, engaging with participants along the way, which really gave it more of an in-person feel.

One of the most useful takeaways for me was learning how to make the truffle aioli from scratch. Though simple in ingredients, it actually requires a very delicate process of emulsifying that can quickly go awry. Once the brioche buns were uber buttery and toasted with the lobster stuffed in, we topped the rolls with truffle carpaccio. Those who chose to upgrade their kit added caviar.