Jess Lander Leftovers: Trying the Truffle Shuffle

Like many people, I’ve taken this time at home to experiment with new recipes and sharpen my cooking skills, though I’ve somehow only made a single loaf of banana bread since April.
For months, however, I’ve been following a Bay Area company called Truffle Shuffle, which pivoted its business when restaurants closed to host cooking classes utilizing their high-end truffle products. After drooling over photos of truffled grilled cheese, truffled Eggs Benedict and gnocchi with truffle brown butter, I finally decided to give Truffle Shuffle a try when I saw they were doing a truffled Maine lobster roll. This former New Englander simply couldn’t resist.
Each week, Truffle Shuffle hosts classes for a particular recipe and ships out recipe kits, including all ingredients, to participants a few days before. The company has sold out every week since launch and donates one meal for every one purchased, so more than 15,000 meals have been given to healthcare workers and those in need thus far. They’ve also hired 20 hospitality workers that were laid off.
We chose the 4 p.m. Sunday time slot and when we logged into the class, we were greeted by dance music and Scuba Steve, their in-house DJ. The chefs and many of the participants were dancing along and some even donned silly outfits, like Hawaiian shirts and crab hats. It was immediately obvious Truffle Shuffle wasn’t taking themselves too seriously.
While the crowd was mostly Bay Area, there were people from Orlando, Idaho, and even Ibiza tuning in.
Included in the kit was ingredients for a cocktail, meant to be sipped as you cook. Fittingly, this week’s was the Cape Codder, which is essentially cranberry juice and vodka. I added local Hanson’s vodka and a splash of G’s Ginger Beer (also a Napa Valley hometown brand). The box came with a bag of highly-addictive truffle popcorn for snacking, too.
Once everyone had their beverage made, chefs Jason McKinney and Tyler Vorce walked the class through each step in the recipe process, engaging with participants along the way, which really gave it more of an in-person feel.
One of the most useful takeaways for me was learning how to make the truffle aioli from scratch. Though simple in ingredients, it actually requires a very delicate process of emulsifying that can quickly go awry. Once the brioche buns were uber buttery and toasted with the lobster stuffed in, we topped the rolls with truffle carpaccio. Those who chose to upgrade their kit added caviar.
Wine pairings were discussed—we chose a rosé of Carignan from Minus Tide—and before sitting down to enjoy, the class concluded with a little group participation in the form of a major throwback: the Macarena. Not only was the lobster roll insanely delicious, transporting me right to a seaside shack in Maine, but it was a fun way to jazz up yet another Sunday afternoon at home.
