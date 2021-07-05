July at the Napa Farmers Market

Summer is officially here, and a sense of normalcy has returned to the Napa Farmers Market now that masks are optional. We strongly recommend masks for the unvaccinated, under-vaccinated (only one shot when two are required), and anyone who just feels more comfortable wearing one!
As we begin to put the pandemic behind us, now is the perfect opportunity to reflect on how the Napa Farmers Market was able to build a community around local food during a year filled with unprecedented challenges.
Since the first lockdown in March 2020, the Napa Farmers Market remained open and operating as an essential food business without interruption. We accomplished this incredible feat thanks to strong support from Napa city and county government, local businesses, and community partners. Before COVID, the market was enjoyed by many as an optional activity. During the early days of “pandemic panic buying”, the Napa Farmers Market became the only place folks could find some staple items, such as eggs.
We all experienced first-hand the fact that farmers markets are essential businesses that support local food systems by keeping farmers farming, small businesses operating, and getting local food directly to customers. Rutherford-based Long Meadow Ranch joined the Napa Farmers Market after hearing the call to action at the 2010 Napa County Local Food Forum. Owners Ted and Laddie Hall want to ensure their California Certified Organic produce, meat and eggs stay in our community.
"Farmers work so hard to cultivate crops, raise animals humanely and harvest the bounty for everyone to enjoy,” Laddie Hall said. “Farmers markets play a crucial role in the farm-to-fork pathway by providing a place for us to directly connect and build relationships with customers."
Last year the Napa Farmers Market welcomed 81,224 customer visits while providing community access to local food in a safer shopping environment. Many customers told us our market was the only place they felt safe going outside their home. Even though it wasn’t a typical shopping experience, it provided a much-needed sense of normalcy and routine. Although we couldn’t do all the fun activities like storytime and chef demos, the Napa Farmers Market still served as a community hub for people to connect with their neighbors and the people that make their food.
For our farmers, the Napa Farmers Market remaining open for business without interruption was a crucial lifeline for their small, family-owned farms. Our market served as the home for 37 local and California farms in 2020. In addition to farmers, we supported 71 small business vendors, including 56 Napa County-based businesses.
Ariella Wolkowicz launched her bagel business, Toasted, in 2016 at the Napa Farmers Market. “I am forever grateful to the Napa Farmers Market for doing whatever they could to allow vendors to operate during COVID,” Wolkowicz said. “As always, the market has provided a space for small businesses to reach the community and provide a source of socialization, learning and connection.”
To emerge stronger from the pandemic, last month we launched our first annual Friends of the Market campaign. We are almost halfway there and hope to reach our $26,000 goal by July 31. Donations of any level are welcome, but friends who donate $100 or more will receive a canvas shopping bag as our special thank you gift. For more info and to donate, check out www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
July’s Harvest of the month featured fruit are plums. More than 2,000 varieties of plums exist, each with a diverse set of shapes and colors. In addition to plums, you’ll also see pluots at the market. The pluot is a hybrid fruit made from a plum and an apricot, with the parentage leaning more heavily on the plum side.
Corn is July’s featured veggie and is always a crowd-pleaser. First planted in the 1940s by Emilio Ghiggeri, today Brentwood is famous for its sweet corn production, particularly a variety called Brentwood Diamonds, which G & S (Ghiggeri and Stonebarger) Farms was the first to grow in the 1990s. Now G & S is one of the last remaining farms in the area as suburban development continues overtaking agricultural land in the Bay Area. The Brentwood Diamond corn is so fresh and crisp, I have been known to eat it raw straight off the cob! Or you can try the simple recipe below to jazz up summer squash.
Corn and Squash Sauté
Serves 4
This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.
½ tablespoon olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup corn
1 cup chopped zucchini
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 poblano pepper seeded, chopped
¼ cup queso fresco cheese, crumbled
In a medium nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add vegetables and seasonings to skillet and cook for 8 minutes more, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with cheese and serve hot.
Cara Mae Wooledge is the manager for the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) on Saturday and Tuesday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon.