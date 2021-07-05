July at the Napa Farmers Market

To emerge stronger from the pandemic, last month we launched our first annual Friends of the Market campaign. We are almost halfway there and hope to reach our $26,000 goal by July 31. Donations of any level are welcome, but friends who donate $100 or more will receive a canvas shopping bag as our special thank you gift. For more info and to donate, check out www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.

July’s Harvest of the month featured fruit are plums. More than 2,000 varieties of plums exist, each with a diverse set of shapes and colors. In addition to plums, you’ll also see pluots at the market. The pluot is a hybrid fruit made from a plum and an apricot, with the parentage leaning more heavily on the plum side.

Corn is July’s featured veggie and is always a crowd-pleaser. First planted in the 1940s by Emilio Ghiggeri, today Brentwood is famous for its sweet corn production, particularly a variety called Brentwood Diamonds, which G & S (Ghiggeri and Stonebarger) Farms was the first to grow in the 1990s. Now G & S is one of the last remaining farms in the area as suburban development continues overtaking agricultural land in the Bay Area. The Brentwood Diamond corn is so fresh and crisp, I have been known to eat it raw straight off the cob! Or you can try the simple recipe below to jazz up summer squash.