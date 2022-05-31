Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: A visit to a Mecca of food writing: The Last House

A simple stucco cottage sits high among oak trees and dry grass overlooking the Valley of the Moon in Sonoma. The small house is surrounded by a 535 acre preserve, with a long, winding, one-lane drive leading down to Highway 12.

The thousands of wine country visitors driving through the valley on Highway 12 each year on their way to a lavish wine tasting or luxurious meal don’t realize they are passing by the final home of one of the country’s best food writers, who had also lived in Napa Valley for several years.

The New York Times Book Review says “In a properly run culture, Mary Frances Kennedy Fisher would be recognized as one of the great writers this country has produced this century…”

The problem was, she wrote books about hunger and food before there was a Food Network, but the good news is you can now sign up to tour her Last House (as she candidly called it) and learn about her life.

In the forward of "The Gastronomical Me," published in 1943, she sums up the aim of the book, and of most of her writing: "People ask me: Why do you write about food, and eating and drinking? Why don't you write about the struggle for power and security, and about love, the way others do? They ask it accusingly, as if I were somehow gross, unfaithful to the honor of my craft."

"The easiest answer is to say that, like most humans, I am hungry. But there is more than that. It seems to me that our three basic needs, for food and security and love are so mixed and mingled and entwined that we cannot straightly think of one without the others. So it happens that when I write of hunger, I am really writing about love and the hunger for it, and warmth and the love of it and the hunger for it."

Almost 50 years later, that struggle to be taken seriously had not ended. Mary Francis said in an interview in 1990 that writing about food and hunger "caused serious writers and critics to dismiss me for many, many years. It was woman's stuff, a trifle."

Everyone knew her as Mary Frances; MFK Fisher was used so editors and readers wouldn’t reject a woman’s writings. Over a period of 60 years, starting with her first book “Serve It Forth” (“a book about eating, and about what to eat and about people who eat”) published in 1937, she wrote a steady stream of pieces for The New Yorker and other magazines, as well as 35 books of collected essays, including what many call the best English translation of Brillat-Savarin's book "The Physiology of Taste."

She also wrote a novel and a screenplay. For two years she worked in Hollywood for Paramount Studios, writing gags for Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, and Dorothy Lamour.

She also wrote a book for children and a series of travelogues that always seemed focused on food. W.H. Auden described her as “the best prose writer in America.”

Chef John Ash says, “If it hadn’t been for James Beard and Julia Child and M.F.K. Fisher and Jacques Pepin, I don’t know where American cuisine would be today.”

For people not familiar with her writings, perhaps the closest writer nowadays to her style and sensitivity may be Stanley Tucci as he searches for Italy on TV and or ponders his life through food in a book. It’s about food, yes, but it's about feeling passionate about food and eating and the people.

Almost 20 years ago I had signed up for the email list of the Audubon Canyon Ranch, an environmental conservation and education organization. It owns four properties including the Bouverie Preserve, which includes the Last House, so I joined their email list just in case they ever offered public tours of Mary Frances’ house.

After hundreds of emails offering conservation tours, my patience and optimism were finally rewarded with an email saying they had begun offering tours once a month of the Last House. By the time I opened the email the first month was filled but my wife and I made it the second tour, held in May.

Born in Michigan but raised in Whittier, California, where her father ran the local newspaper, Mary Frances first gained her knowledge of food from the family cook.

She tried several colleges before marrying Alfred Fisher, in 1929 and they moved to Dijon, France, so he could complete his doctorate in literature. Her marriage to Mr. Fisher ended in divorce in 1937, allowing her to marry that same year the writer and painter Dilwyn Parrish, a cousin to the famous painter Maxfield Parrish.

Dilwyn suffered from Buerger's disease, a circulatory disease that causes blood clots, which resulted in the amputation of a leg and agonizing pain. He committed suicide in 1941. In 1993 "Stay Me, Oh Comfort Me: Journals and Stories 1933–1941" recounting her time with Parrish was posthumously published. She married and divorced twice after that and had two children. Her writing was not just a creative outlet but her source of income as a single mother.

Throughout most of her life she traveled often to France and lived in Switzerland with Dilwyn, collecting the stories she would weave into articles and books. She also came to love Northern California. She first moved to the Napa Valley in 1952 when she and her sister, Norah, rented houses on neighboring vineyards southwest of St. Helena, and later she purchased a three story Victorian with nine beds at 1467 Oak Ave. in St. Helena.

While a resident of St. Helena, she helped launch the Napa Wine Library and served on the board for a time. In 1961, she, along with James Beard and a group of vintners, began a drive for a home where the public could access the vast collection of wine materials. In 1963, they created the Napa Valley Wine Library Association. The Association continues today, and materials are housed in the St. Helena Public Library.

There was an overwhelming flow of visitors to her home in the Napa Valley (she wrote her friend Julie Child that part of the attraction was “this is the best restaurant and pub north of San Francisco”). When her daughters grew up and left to start their own lives, she told a friend “I think I must get the hell out of here or I’ll turn into a doomed slavey to my own image of hospitality…. “

She had become friends with David Pleydell-Bouverie, grandson of the fifth Earl of Radnor and now a transplanted London architect owning a large ranch in Sonoma’s Valley of the Moon. In 1971 he had built for her a cottage of her design, with just two main rooms, a spacious kitchen and a large room for writing that was also her bed room, with space for her 6,000 books and maybe one overnight guest at the ranch.

She slept and wrote in one room and cooked in the other room; she could spend hours in the generous bathroom, outfitted with both a shower stall and a relaxing tub.

Her house became a magnet for visitors from the culinary world, including Julia Child, Chuck Williams, James Beard, Alice Waters, Ruth Reichl and Jacques Pepin, and the literary world such as Maya Angelou, Herb Caen, Bill Moyers and Anne Lamott. Recently Pepin returned to the house for a lunch when he visited Sonoma to be honored at the Sonoma International Film Festival in March.

With the almost hidden road and locked gate protecting her from fans stopping by to meet her. Mary Frances was especially productive in the quiet cottage. She wrote 13 books during her 21 years at Last House

. Eventually, her vision dimmed, arthritis set in, and her voice dwindled to a whisper due to Parkinson's disease. She became bedridden in her last years but continued to dictate books to her secretary. Mary Frances was 83 years old when she passed away on June 22, 1992.

After her death, her personal items were dispersed to family and close friends. When David Bouverie died in 1994, ownership of the preserve was transferred to Audubon Canyon Ranch as a part of his estate.

A few years later the organization decided what a great idea it would be to offer tours of this historic literary home and they went back to those same people and asked for those items to be donated back. Many of those personal items were returned home.

When we took the tour, led by Susie Allen, M.F.K. Fisher Last House Program coordinator and events manager, we hovered over the Coronamatic typewriter she used, still holding a typed letter, photographed the distinctive rattan peacock chair that she had been photographed in and touched the kitchen’s original round dining table. The kitchen was simple with no blenders, food processors or toasters on the counter. Most the books on the shelves were not ones that Mary Frances had used when she lived there.

Restoration of Last House was under way in 2017 when the Nuns Fire destroyed several nearby ranch structures, but an oak tree seemed to protect the house. The project was paused again the next year after more wildfires and then the pandemic stopped the refurbishment completely in 2020. But finally, the one-bedroom house is open for tours by appointment.

The 90-minute tour gives visitors a glimpse into Mary Frances’ personal life, workspace, and provides the panoramic views she enjoyed. Each tour is open to 12 visitors. The cost of the tour is a suggested $25 donation per person or $20 donation for Audubon Canyon Ranch members, but no one is turned away. The money benefits the nonprofit organization’s programs and the continuing restoration and maintenance of Last House. For reservations visit https://www.egret.org/mfk-fishers-last-house.

Last House is not just a museum but as a space intended to host events in Mary Frances’ gracious style. The first major public event to be held there is a fundraiser for Last House featuring chef Alice Waters, which is planned for July 30 with a Mediterranean lunch.

And fans of Mary Frances should visit https://mfkfisher.com/, which includes more information about her and a handy list of her books in chorological order. You can also donate to the documentary in the works called “The Art of Eating: The Life and Appetites of M.F.K. Fisher.”

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.