Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Ballpark home runs at home

Editor's note: Usually, Ken Morris' column, Cooking for Comfort, appears in the Register's Tuesday Food section, and then Dan Dawson comes up with wine pairings for Ken's recipes on the Friday Wine section. This week we deviate from that pattern to present a doubleheader, as it were, with both Dan and Ken, the food and wine guys of Napa Valley, on one page.

Here at Cooking for Comfort, we take ballpark food seriously. And that means for your next big game, assuming you’re like me and not one of the few who can attend a home game, you’ll need to step up your snacking game. Switch from stale pretzels and a beer to these three dishes that are actually served at Oracle Park, paired by Dan the Wine Man to three wines. (To be honest, we didn’t have Oracle Park’s recipes so we searched for dishes that were sort of like the ones at the ballpark). It’ll make the whole experience feel more like you’re at the ballpark, or at least you’ll enjoy the food more.

The first dish I knew we needed was a nacho cheese dish. As often happens when I do research, I get lost, go down tunnels that have nothing to do with my project and hours later wonder what happened to me. That’s why it takes so long to write these fairly short articles.

