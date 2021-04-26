Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Cinco de Mayo celebration benefits Puertas Abiertas

La Toque is legendary for its wine and food pairings holds one star from the prestigious Michelin Guide and its current menu offers delights such as Sweetbread Ravioli.
But for the past six years on the evening of Cinco de Mayo, like the full moon turning a human into a werewolf for just one night, the La Toque kitchen magical transforms into El Toque, creating a special five-course Mexican dinner to benefit Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center.
Chef Ken Frank explains, “I started doing Cinco de Mayo dinners long ago in LA at the original La Toque on the Sunset Strip to highlight the reality that restaurants, even the swankiest ones, simply would not exist without the hard work of their largely Latino staffs. Plus I enjoy eating crazy delicious Mexican food with my kitchen staff all year long and it makes sense to share it with everyone else once in a while.”
The chef adds, “My banquet sous chef Marcos Paramo is the real star here.” Paramo runs the kitchen for the evening.
While La Toque continues to produce lunches for the homeless two days a week and supports other nonprofits, this is the only night where the restaurant tosses out the window its French wine county menu. Chef Frank steps away from the stoves and helps direct traffic, overseas the margarita production and tries to say hello to everyone in the room. He also promises a great Spotify playlist on the sound system.
The recipient of La Toque’s generosity is Puertas Abiertas, located in downtown Napa, just a short walk from La Toque but serving a different customer base. (Full disclosure: I am married to Sharon Macklin, who is Puertas Abiertas’ current board president.)
Blanca Huijon, the organization’s executive director, says their goal is empowering Napa’s Latino community. During the pandemic, they have been hard-hit by an overwhelming need for help. The money raised this night will support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) registration program, helping children obtain legal immigration status. Just registering for DACA costs $500, and many families cannot afford it.
The menu will start with chips and guacamole, served with salsa that the cooks learned from their families. The seafood course will be Torre de Mariscos Con Agua Chile Negro (tower of seafood with black chile water); followed by Quesabirria, Avocado Salsa, Consomme (red-colored, cheesy, braised beef tacos served with the juices from braising), accompanied by Frijoles Charros, Chicharron, Xoconostle, Pancita (Cowboy beans with pork crackling and prickly pear cactus fruit and tripe). The evening will conclude with a Strawberry Churro Sandwich with Rompope Envinado (strawberry fritter sandwich with Mexican eggnog).
In keeping with the strictly Mexican theme, the May 5 dinner will veer from La Toque’s renowned food and wine pairings and feature hand-shaken Margaritas, a variety of tequilas, and Mexican beers. This special dinner is $75 per person the meal, plus a suggested minimum $25 donation per person to Puertas Abiertas, made at the door. Make reservations at https://www.exploretock.com/latoque/.
To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, I pulled out of my cabinet the traditional Mole Poblano that I learned during a three-day, one-on-one cooking class in Puebla, Mexico.
My teacher, Mónica Mastretta de Tiburcio, was born and raised in this town famous for its culinary history, colonial architecture, and pottery.
On the second day I was there we delved into Mole Poblano, including a visit to the former convent of Santa Rosa (now a museum that is not always open but Mónica seemed to know everyone in town, including someone who had the keys) the place where legend has it mole poblano was invented.
The sauce that made Puebla famous dates back to the 18th century, when nuns at the Santa Rosa convent prepared it for a surprise visit by the archbishop. The sisters pulled together the rarest and tastiest ingredients to make the sauce, which they then poured overcooked meat, which probably was turkey. The delicious results and often told story helped to establish Puebla as a destination for connoisseurs.
Mole Poblano de Guajolote
(Turkey in Chile Sauce from Puebla)
Serves 8 to 10
While I have Mónica Mastretta de Tiburcio’s recipe, I realized when I got home she added almost no instructions, assuming I remembered all the steps of toasting, grinding and timing from the class. Sadly, I’m not that good of a student. However, over the years I borrowed the way Chef Rick Bayless divides up the steps of making Mole Poblano into sub-sections in his excellent "Authentic Mexican" cookbook so I don't get lost, and I use the poaching technique I learned from Susana Trilling at her Seasons of My Heart cooking school in Oaxaca, Mexico.
For the turkey:
1 8-pound turkey or 2 large chickens, cut in serving pieces
4 large cloves garlic, peeled
½ onion, stuck with 2 cloves
water to cover (8 cups or more)
salt to taste
For the sauce:
Chiles:
4 tablespoons lard or corn oil (you may need more)
4 ancho chiles, remove stem, seeds, and veins (Snip the top off the chile, removing the stem, and give it a shake with the hole pointing down, letting the seeds fall out. Wearing plastic gloves, cut along the side of the chile then use your fingers or the back of a knife to scrape out seeds and dried veins.
6 mulato chiles, remove stem, seeds, and veins as above
4 pasilla chiles, remove stem, seeds, and veins as above
2 canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
Flavorings and thickeners:
2 corn tortillas, torn into pieces
1 medium onion, chopped
2 large cloves garlic, peeled and coarsely chopped
2 ounces raisins
3 ounces almonds
1 ½ ounces shelled peanuts
Salt to taste
Spices:
4 whole cloves
4 whole coriander seeds
1″ cinnamon stick
¼ teaspoon anis seeds
¼ cup sesame seeds
3 ounces Mexican chocolate, broken into pieces
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ cup toasted sesame seeds for garnish
Place the turkey or chicken pieces in a stockpot with garlic, onion, bay leaf, with water to cover and salt to taste. Bring to a boil, lower flame, cover, and simmer until tender. This can take about a half-hour for chicken, up to an hour for turkey, depending how big the pieces are. Don’t overcook. Remove from heat, let the turkey or chicken cool in the broth, strain broth, and set aside.
Chiles: In a large, heavy saucepan or cazuela (shallow clay pot), heat 1 tablespoon of the lard or oil and briefly sauté the ancho, mulatto and pasilla chiles for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Take care not to burn them; they should be sautéed only to the point where they become fragrant. Move them to a bowl with enough of the hot broth to cover and soak them for ½ hour. Puree them in a blender with their broth and the chipotles, remove and set aside.
Flavorings and thickeners: Heat another tablespoon of lard or oil in the same saucepan and fry the tortilla pieces, onion, garlic, raisins, almonds, and peanuts until the onion begins to turn soft. Transfer to the blender with enough broth to puree.
Spices: Add another tablespoon of lard or oil, add the cloves, coriander seeds, cinnamon, anis, and untoasted sesame seeds (don’t add the chocolate yet!) and sauté until the sesame seeds turn light golden brown. Transfer everything to the blender with enough broth to puree.
Heat the remaining tablespoon of lard or oil in a pot big enough for the turkey and sauce, add the blended chile mixture and cook for 5 minutes. Put the pureed Flavorings and Thickeners and Spices through a food mill then add to the chile mixture, stirring to blend thoroughly.
Stir in the chocolate and sugar, gradually adding 3-4 cups of the reserved broth, depending on how thick it becomes. Taste for salt. Bring sauce to a slow boil, lower heat and simmer for ½ hour, stirring frequently. The sauce should have the consistency of heavy cream. Add the turkey or chicken pieces and continue cooking for another 10 minutes.
Serve the mole in bowls over rice, with the sauce generously ladled over turkey or chicken pieces. For a traditional garnish, sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Accompany with warm tortillas.
