Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Cinco de Mayo celebration benefits Puertas Abiertas

Chiles: In a large, heavy saucepan or cazuela (shallow clay pot), heat 1 tablespoon of the lard or oil and briefly sauté the ancho, mulatto and pasilla chiles for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Take care not to burn them; they should be sautéed only to the point where they become fragrant. Move them to a bowl with enough of the hot broth to cover and soak them for ½ hour. Puree them in a blender with their broth and the chipotles, remove and set aside.

Flavorings and thickeners: Heat another tablespoon of lard or oil in the same saucepan and fry the tortilla pieces, onion, garlic, raisins, almonds, and peanuts until the onion begins to turn soft. Transfer to the blender with enough broth to puree.

Spices: Add another tablespoon of lard or oil, add the cloves, coriander seeds, cinnamon, anis, and untoasted sesame seeds (don’t add the chocolate yet!) and sauté until the sesame seeds turn light golden brown. Transfer everything to the blender with enough broth to puree.

Heat the remaining tablespoon of lard or oil in a pot big enough for the turkey and sauce, add the blended chile mixture and cook for 5 minutes. Put the pureed Flavorings and Thickeners and Spices through a food mill then add to the chile mixture, stirring to blend thoroughly.