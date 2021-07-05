Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Dishes for a French celebration

America recently celebrated Independence Day, when we honored the adoption on July 4, 1776, of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress, announcing the colonies' separation from Great Britain.
France has its own Independence Day on July 14 known as La Fête Nationale (National Celebration Day) or Le Quatorze Juillet (July 14th), which Americans call Bastille Day since it celebrates the storming of the infamous Bastille prison on July 14, 1789.
This was a turning point for the French Revolution, and now a national holiday throughout France. In Paris, festivities kick off with a military ceremony followed by a huge military parade down the Avenue des Champs Élysées and a flyover by military aircraft. The big finale is a spectacular fireworks show at the Eiffel Tower. Sounds familiar, yes?
We at Cooking for Comfort are always looking for a holiday to celebrate, even if that means importing a holiday from a foreign nation if it gives us an excuse to enjoy great food. We hope you’ll join us in saluting Bastille Day with your own fête (celebration) at home.
I like to say I studied French cooking at Julia Child’s home. Actually, by the time I cooked there, she had let her retreat in Provence, France revert back to the family of her friend and co-author of the first two Mastering the Art of French Cooking books, Simone ‘Simca” Beck.
In the 1960s, Simca had allowed Julia and her husband, Paul, to build a small stucco house on the family property, just 50 yards away from Simca’s restored 18th century stone farmhouse retreat. After Paul and Simca passed away, chef Kathie Alex, who had worked with both Julia and Simca, purchased the Child house and ran a cooking school there called “Cooking with Friends in France” starting in 1993.
Long after I attended her classes, Kathy sold the building in 2016 and the new owners run what is now called the Courageous Cooking School, which I have not attended.
During the six-day course we’d usually cook all morning in Julia’s kitchen, still outfitted with her signature pegboards to hold all the pots, pans, and knives clearly visible and high counters built to accommodate her 6’2’’ frame, to create an elaborate lunch, then we’d be free in the late afternoon to explore Provence countryside.
We also did a couple of field trips, one to tour cheese caves underneath the streets of Cannes and another to enjoy a cooking demonstration at the Michelin star restaurant La Palme d’Or in Cannes before we worked our way through the five-course lunch on a deck overlooking the Mediterranean. And some people ask me why I cook.
Anyway, here are some ideas.
Tapenade
Serve 4 as an appetizer.
From "Cooking With Friends in France"
This is a classic starter in Provence, something that would be set out as soon as friends come through the door to go with wine and some cheese displayed on an olive wood board.
Sure, the traditionalists say you have to pound everything in a large stone mortar with a pedestal, but I only saw Robot Coupe food processors, a commercial-grade appliance that pre-dates the Cuisinart in America, wherever we went. As they cook, you get to choose between mashing everything by hand or pulsing the switch on and off a few times with a finger.
1 pound of Niçoise olives, pitted
2 anchovy fillets
1 clove of garlic, chopped
2 tablespoons capers, drained
3 tablespoons olive oil
Black pepper, freshly ground, to taste
Place olives, anchovies, garlic, capers in food processor and process until puréed. Add the olive oil while processing and add pepper to taste. It’s the perfect company for fresh goat cheese and a sliced baguette.
Pissaladière
Serves 6
Adapted from "Dinner in French" by Melissa Clark
This is a kind of a Provençal pizza, a specialty of Nice, covered with onions, anchovies, Niçoise olives and, occasionally, tomatoes. It is pronounced pee-sah-lah-DYEHR. We learned a great pissladière with a flaky, tart-like crust during our class with Kathy Alex in Julia’s kitchen. The problem is, I can’t find it now. I still have the recipes from that week of classes, but somehow it slipped away. However, I recently bought New York Times food writer Melissa Clark’s "Dinner in French" and, yes, she includes a dinner in Provence. She uses a yeast-driven pizza crust, while the one I learned was more a pie dough, but she points out you can substitute store-bought puff pastry and roll it out in place of the homemade dough, and you’d be just as authentic.
Topping
18 anchovy fillets from two 2-ounce tins
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 pounds onions, halved root to stem, and thinly sliced
2 clove garlic, grated on a Microplane or minced
1 teaspoon thyme leaves, chopped
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
1 large or 2 small ripe tomatoes, halved, seeded, and thinly sliced
¼ cup Niçoise olives, pitted or not, or to taste
Dough
1 ½ teaspoon active dry yeast
⅔ cup warm water
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups/260 grams all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
Make the topping: Mince 2 of the anchovies. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat, then stir in the onions, garlic, thyme, and minced anchovies. Cook, covered, for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then uncover and continue to cook until the onions are pale golden, another 25 to 35 minutes, stirring frequently. Don’t let the onions caramelize, you want to cook the liquid out of the onions without browning them very much. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the salt.
Make the dough. In a small bowl, combine the yeast and warm water, and let the mixture sit until it is foamy about 5 minutes. Then stir in the oil. In a large bowl, stir together the flour and salt. Pour the yeast mixture into the flour and mix with a spoon until the dough is shaggy. Turn it out onto the floured surface and knead until the dough is uniform and elastic about 5 minutes. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, turning it so the oil coats the dough, cover the bowl and let the dough rise for 1 hour in a draft-free place. It won’t rise much.
Lightly oil an 11 x 17-inch rimmed baking sheet. On a floured surface, roll the dough out to form an 11 x 16-inch rectangle. Transfer the dough to the baking sheet, pressing it onto the bottom and slightly up the sides. Cover the dough with a damp kitchen towel and let it rest for 30 minutes.
Heat the oven to 400°F. Spread the onion topping evenly over the dough, and then top it with tomato slices. Arrange the remaining 16 or so anchovies in a crosshatch pattern (sure, you can do any pattern you want) over the tomatoes, then dot the top with olives. Bake until golden brown, 25-35 minutes. Serve warm or room temperature, so it’s great for entertaining.
Poulet à l’Estragon
(Tarragon Chicken)
Serves 4
Adapted from the Ritz-Escoffier cooking school in Paris
Most of the dishes from the Cooking with Friends in France course were fairly elaborate, with the main course requiring making the entrée plus a sauce, a dessert that often required a dough, filling, and a sauce and we had to have an appetizer.
While looking for something simple, yet elegantly French, I found an old recipe for tarragon chicken from a class I had taken at the Ritz-Escoffier cooking school in Paris. This sounds impressive until you find out there are classes for “Professional Training” and also “Classes and Ateliers for All.” Yes, I did qualify under that broad and welcoming definition.
These were afternoon demonstrations, where the chef deftly showed us the steps, and at the end we were rewarded with a taste of the dishes presented. Naturally, the dishes had to have only a few steps so everything could be done in an afternoon. This recipe displays the French drive for precision, specifying the exact number of tarragon stems and weight of chicken, and blanching tarragon, which most Americans would never think of.
In the book that made Julia Child famous, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," she and Simone Beck also offer a Poulet à l’Estragon, but it’s more elaborate, with the addition of onions, carrots, more stock, cornstarch to thicken the stock and Madeira. C'est la vie.
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons butter
1 3 ½ pound chicken, cut into 8 pieces
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 stems fresh tarragon
¼ cup white wine
1 cup rich beef or chicken stock (it helps if this is homemade since the stock in the box at the supermarket is usually pretty thin)
Heat oil and 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper and cook pieces skin side down until well browned, about 5 minutes. Turn chicken and add 4 stems of the tarragon. Cover, reduce heat to medium and cook until juices run clear when pierced with a knife, 10-15 minutes. Meanwhile, blanch 2 stems of the tarragon in a pot of boiling water over high heat for 5 seconds; drain and set aside. Chop leaves and discard stalks from the remaining 2 stems of the tarragon and set aside.
Transfer chicken to a platter, discarding tarragon, and keep warm in an oven set at the lowest temperature. Pour off fat, then return skillet to medium-high heat. Add wine and cook, scraping browned bits stuck to the bottom of the skillet, for 1 minute. Add stock and reduce by half, about 5 minutes. Strain sauce into a small bowl, then return the sauce to a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and reserved tarragon. Add chicken pieces and any accumulated juices to skillet and baste with sauce. Serve garnished with blanched tarragon.
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.