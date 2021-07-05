Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Dishes for a French celebration

Pissaladière

This is a kind of a Provençal pizza, a specialty of Nice, covered with onions, anchovies, Niçoise olives and, occasionally, tomatoes. It is pronounced pee-sah-lah-DYEHR. We learned a great pissladière with a flaky, tart-like crust during our class with Kathy Alex in Julia’s kitchen. The problem is, I can’t find it now. I still have the recipes from that week of classes, but somehow it slipped away. However, I recently bought New York Times food writer Melissa Clark’s "Dinner in French" and, yes, she includes a dinner in Provence. She uses a yeast-driven pizza crust, while the one I learned was more a pie dough, but she points out you can substitute store-bought puff pastry and roll it out in place of the homemade dough, and you’d be just as authentic.