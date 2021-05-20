Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Dishes to match Rosé

For the sauce: heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and carrot, cooking until the vegetables are soft and very lightly browned, about 7 minutes.

Add the paprika and stir for a few seconds. Add the tomatoes and their juice, and the brandy, increase the heat to high and cook until the liquid is reduced slightly about 1 minute.

Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the wine and chicken stock, partially cover the pot and cook until the vegetables are very tender, some 30 to 40 minutes.

Once done, the sauce can be prepared 1 day ahead and chilled at this point.

Using a slotted spoon, remove 1 cup of the solids from the sauce and transfer to a blender along with 1 cup of the liquid. Puree the mixture by pulsing the blender until fine. Stir this mixture back into the sauce and add a little more chicken stock if it seems too thick. Keep the sauce warm while you finish the meatballs.