Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Eggplant: First of all, how did it get its name?

Put the cubed eggplant into a colander and sprinkle with salt, tossing to make sure the piece are equally covered. Let it drain for an hour, then spread the pieces on a half sheet pan and pat dry with paper towels. Heat one inch of vegetable oil in a frying pan to 350 degrees and fry the eggplant until brown and crisp. Drain in the colander and let cool. Drain the leftover oil from the pan, keeping about ¼ cup of the cooking oil and add the olive oil. Once hot, add the onion and celery and sauté until golden brown. Add the tomatoes, bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the capers, sugar, vinegar, and olives. Sprinkle with salt to taste and cook another 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature.

If you’ve ever eaten in a Greek restaurant, you probably tasted this dish at least once. There are vegetarian versions, but I always associate Greek cooking with lamb, so we’re not going down that road. This recipe is adapted from a wonderfully chatty cookbook, “The Olive and the Caper” by Susanna Hoffman. Besides offering a wide range of recipes, she sets the stage for the dishes by using her 30 years of cooking and living in Greece to weave evocative scenes of the islands and the food and drink. Given that Americans can’t yet travel overseas due to the coronavirus, the dish is almost like a visit to Greece and after you read the book you feel like you can actually know Greece, even if you’ve only seen “Zorba the Greek.”