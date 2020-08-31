Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Eggplant: First of all, how did it get its name?

For centuries, Mediterranean cultures have relied on the eggplant as a substitute for meat. Instead of cutlets of veal or chicken, they would slice the eggplant, dip it in flour, then egg, followed by bread crumbs and pan-fry. Or, layer slices in a baking dish with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and tomato sauce for Eggplant Parmesan.
But the question you are probably asking right now is: why is an oblong purple tube called eggplant? The plant (botanically a fruit but treated as a vegetable) originated in India. There is a torturous explanation that I just don’t follow of how vatin gana in Sanskrit became al-badinjan in Arabic, which became aubergine in French, which the British then borrowed.
However, the egg designation does make sense: the original plants brought to Europe produced small, round white eggplants, and Asia grows pale green-and-white eggplants that are actually spherical or egg shaped.
Like the tomato and some other fruits, eggplant was thought to be poisonous. The Italian melanzana and Greek melitzana for eggplant come from the Latin mala insane meaning “apple of madness” but in the 15th century it began to gain acceptance. The early Spanish and Portuguese explorers liked it enough that they brought it to the Americas, where it became popular.
Here are three different dishes that display the eggplant’s versatility.
Baba Ghanoush
Adapted from Paula Wolfert’s “The Cooking of Eastern Mediterranean”
Appetizer for 4.
Born in the Levant, the Eastern Mediterranean that contains present-day Cyprus, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, Syria, and parts of southern Turkey, this is the classic eggplant dip that everyone seems to make a little differently. You can do this on top of the stove, roasting the eggplant wrapped in foil, but the best taste comes from grilling the eggplant over coals, until the skin has turned black and the cell structure has collapsed and steam starts releasing.
1 large eggplant
4 tablespoons of tahini (ground sesame seed paste often used in Middle Eastern cooking)
1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed with salt
Juice of half a fresh lemon, squeezed.
½ teaspoon of salt or more to taste
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. You may need more.
Toppings:
Aleppo pepper or smoked sweet red paprika
Pinch of Italian parsley, chopped
Diced ripe tomatoes
Use a carving fork or a toothpick to pierce the eggplant all over the surface. If you are cooking indoors, double wrap the eggplant in aluminum foil and set over a gas grill, turning it on all sides until it collapses and begins to release steam. Over coals, grill the eggplant directly on the grate, turning often until blackened and collapsed. Cool the eggplant with cold water and peel off the blacked skin. Place the flesh in a colander to drain and squeeze it hard to remove water and bitter juices. Mash the eggplant to a puree. In a food processor, mix the tahini and garlic, then lemon juice, until completely combined. With the machine running, add the eggplant and the salt, then olive oil until smooth. Serve in a shallow bowl and top with paprika, parsley and tomatoes. Serve with pita bread.
Caponata
Serves 6.
Last year, my wife and I enjoyed a food tour to Sicily led by Julie Logue-Riordan, who also offers cooking classes here in Napa at Cooking with Julie. We didn’t get to sample everything in Sicily, but we did try. One item we always seemed to discover on restaurant menus was the Sicilian vegetable dish Caponata (in the island’s capital city of Palermo they use the diminutive, caponatina). Italian food expert John Mariani states that the eggplant came to Italy from the Middle East, probably during the Crusades, and that many of the country’s most popular eggplant dishes originated in Southern Italy.
2 medium eggplants cut into one-inch squares Vegetable oil for frying ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 large yellow onion, chopped ½ cup chopped celery 1 pound of tomatoes, peeled, seeded and diced 2 tablespoons capers, rinsed 1 tablespoon sugar ½ cup red wine vinegar ½ cup green olives, pitted Kosher salt
Put the cubed eggplant into a colander and sprinkle with salt, tossing to make sure the piece are equally covered. Let it drain for an hour, then spread the pieces on a half sheet pan and pat dry with paper towels. Heat one inch of vegetable oil in a frying pan to 350 degrees and fry the eggplant until brown and crisp. Drain in the colander and let cool. Drain the leftover oil from the pan, keeping about ¼ cup of the cooking oil and add the olive oil. Once hot, add the onion and celery and sauté until golden brown. Add the tomatoes, bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the capers, sugar, vinegar, and olives. Sprinkle with salt to taste and cook another 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature.
Moussaka
Serves 8 to 12
If you’ve ever eaten in a Greek restaurant, you probably tasted this dish at least once. There are vegetarian versions, but I always associate Greek cooking with lamb, so we’re not going down that road. This recipe is adapted from a wonderfully chatty cookbook, “The Olive and the Caper” by Susanna Hoffman. Besides offering a wide range of recipes, she sets the stage for the dishes by using her 30 years of cooking and living in Greece to weave evocative scenes of the islands and the food and drink. Given that Americans can’t yet travel overseas due to the coronavirus, the dish is almost like a visit to Greece and after you read the book you feel like you can actually know Greece, even if you’ve only seen “Zorba the Greek.”
Eggplant:
3 medium eggplants Kosher salt 1 cup olive oil, or as needed
Meat sauce: 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, peeled and diced 1 ½ pounds ground lamb 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced 3 tomatoes, chopped or 28-ounce can diced tomatoes, drained 1 tablespoons tomato paste 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano, or 1 teaspoon dried ¼ teaspoon ground allspice ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 tablespoons Metaxa or other brandy ½ cup dry white wine Kosher salt
Cheese sauce 5 tablespoons unsalted butter 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 1/2 cups milk Pinch freshly grated nutmeg Kosher salt 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Assembling the casserole: 2/3 cup fresh grated kefalotyri (hard, salty white cheese made from sheep milk or goat’s milk (or both) that is often available at local specialty shops. Or, substitute other hard cheeses such as Romano or Parmesan.
Prepare eggplant and sauce: Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and lightly oil several baking sheets. Trim the stem ends of the eggplants and cut them into ¼ inch-thick lengthwise slices. Coat each slice on both sides with oil. Arrange the slices in one layer (not overlapping) on the baking sheet. You may need to do this in several batches, depending on how many baking sheets you have. Bake for 10 minutes, turn them over and bake until well wilted and slightly golden, another 8 to 10 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle. When done reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
While the eggplant is cooking, prepare the filling: place the meat in a large skillet. Turn the heat to medium-high and brown the meat, using a fork to break up the chunks, about 10 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and continue cooking and stirring until well mixed, about 3 minutes. Add the remaining meat sauce ingredients and mix well. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is fairly dry and crumbly, 20 minutes or so. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside to cool.
Prepare the cheese sauce: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the flour and whisk until it is dissolved and the mixture resembles a smooth paste, about 2 minutes.
Gradually whisk in the milk about 1 cup at a time, working out any lumps that form. Bring the sauce to a full boil, then reduce the heat to low and gently simmer, stirring frequently, until thickened, 12-15 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat. Season with nutmeg, salt to taste, add the cheese and stir again. Set aside and keep warm.
Assemble the moussaka: Cover the bottom of 13- by 9-inch baking dish with an overlapping layer of eggplant slices. Spread one third of the meat mixture over the eggplant and one tablespoon of grated kefalotyri. Repeat the layers of eggplant, filling and cheese. Arrange the remaining eggplant slices on top of the second layer (probably will not cover everything). Spread the remaining meat filling on top of that. Spread the cheese sauce over the top and sprinkle evenly with remaining cheese.
Place the dish in the oven (I place it on a half sheet pan to catch any drips and make it easier to remove) and bake uncovered until it is bubbly, golden on top and browned on the edges. Remove from the oven and let rest for at least 20 minutes before serving (not that I know from personal experience but you will burn your tongue if you become impatient).
Watch now: Take a tour of the new Napa Copperfield’s Books
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.