Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Fabulous figs, plain or fancy

I read a lot of food newsletters but one of my favorites is “Food Gal” by Carolyn Jung (cajung@sbcglobal.net). I first started reading her stuff when she was food writer/editor for the San Jose Mercury News and she even contributed to the “Good Living” section of Gourmet magazine (which sadly is long gone.) Now, she’s well known enough that celebrated chefs will return her phone call, she receives tons of cookbooks and products that she picks through to promote a few and generally writes about anything food-related that she finds interesting. I was looking for an easy dessert that features figs and her last newsletter delivered the perfect recipe from a new cookbook directly to my inbox. A clafoutis, sometimes spelled clafouti, is a baked French dessert of fruit, traditionally black cherries but why not figs?