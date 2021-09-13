Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Fish on the grill

The average home cook is often afraid of cooking fish on the grill. Past episodes of trout skin stuck to the hot metal grate, expensive salmon falling into the coals, and delicate halibut transformed into blacked fish, without the help of Paul Prudhomme’s Cajun spices, makes it feel easier to bake your fish in the oven. But really, it’s not.
When I’ve attended some backyard barbeques, you can often see the major cause: the grills were left dirty from the last cookout with the forlorn hope that this cookout will clean them.
Not only can bits of food left on the grill impart a bitter ash taste to the current meal, but it also provides an anchor for raw protein to stick to the grate this cooking session.
You need to get in the habit of cleaning after you take the food off. The grill is still hot and easy to clean, and this prevents food pieces from getting caked onto the grates.
Clean the grates with rust-resistant stainless steel bristles (assuming you have a stainless steel grill grate. Use brass bristles for delicate ceramic or porcelain surfaces.) Look for brushes that have a long handle, so you don’t scorch your hands while scrubbing the hot grill.
The great advantage of grilling, besides imparting that smoky goodness to your fish, is the fishy smell that comes from frying seafood in the pan is left outside.
Here are three techniques to make fish on the grill easy. The first is simply a clean grill and high heat; another way to do it is to have something protect the fish, such as aromatic cedar plaques, or a third way is to slide firm fish onto skewers that makes it easy to flip the fish and not leave part of your dinner stuck on the grate.
Grilled Tuna with Watercress-Parsley Salad and Chermoula Vinaigrette
Serves 4
Adapted from “How to Grill Tuna” by Stephanie Lyness in Cook’s Illustrated, May & June 1998
I used to love reading Cook’s Illustrated but eventually, I’d find myself skipping all the text about how they tried every variation on the way to their perfect recipe; I just wanted to cook.
So, I’ll save you the whole page of detective work that Ms. Lyness lays out and simply spill the beans: marinate tuna in extra-virgin olive oil and only cook it 1 ½ minutes for each side over high heat.
See, that wasn’t so hard to tell folks, was it? This technique is all about high heat and a clean grate. I know, you’ve heard that advice before, but still worth repeating.
For tuna
4 tuna steaks 3/4 inch thick; about 8 ounces each
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
For Chermoula vinaigrette
(Chermoula is a pungent Moroccan herb sauce traditionally served with grilled fish)
2 ½ tablespoons juice from 1 fresh lemon
2 small garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper
1 bunch watercress, washed, dried well and trimmed
1 cup Italian parsley leaves, washed and dried well
Place tuna and oil in gallon-sized zipper-lock plastic bag, sealing bag (I always place the bag in a bowl, just in case there is a leak) and refrigerate until fish had marinated fully; at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.
When ready, start/light your grill and bring it up to very hot. Remove the tuna from the fridge and stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. To make vinaigrette whisk lemon juice, garlic, salt, cumin, paprika, cayenne, and cilantro in a small bowl. Add oil in slow, steady stream, whisking constantly until smooth; season with black pepper to taste.
When ready to grill, remove the tuna from bag and wipe off excess oil. Salt both sides of the fish and grill over direct heat until well seared and grill marks appear, about 1 ½ minutes. Flip over the steaks and grill the second side until fish is cooked to medium (opaque throughout, yet translucent at the very center when checked with the point of a sharp knife, about 1 ½ minutes more. Place watercress and parsley in medium bowl; drizzle with half the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Divide the dressed greens among four serving places (I like to use shallow bowls, so the salad doesn’t spread across a large plate); place a grilled tuna steak on each bed of greens, drizzle with a portion of remaining vinaigrette, and serve immediately.
Cedar-Planked Salmon
Serves 6
This technique was a favorite when I lived in Alaska; every grocery store sold untreated cedar planks on a rack next to the fish counter. In Napa, Shackford’s Kitchen Store usually has them and they easy to order online. You must get untreated cedar with no preservatives or paint. Not only does the cedar protect the fish, but it also infuses it with a smoke cedar aroma. You could use your favorite dry rub for this recipe, but the brown sugar and hint of spice seem made for grilled salmon.
2 pounds salmon fillets, skin on, pin bones removed (I bought fish bone tweezers years ago since we eat lots of salmon but you can use clean pair of needle-nose pliers to pull the bones out; either way you do want to remove them before you cook the fish.)
2 cedar planks. Soak cedar planks for 2 hours in cold water
½ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika (I love Pimentón from La Vera region)
2 tablespoons olive oil (may need more)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
In a small bowl combine brown sugar, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika and mix well. Spread olive oil over both sides of the fish, then salt it liberally on the flesh side.
Heat your grill to medium high, about 400°F. When the grill is hot, place the soaked planks on the grill until they start to smoke, about 3 minutes. Then flip them over.
Apply the brown sugar mixture on the flesh side only of the fish, lay it skin side down on the heated plank and close the lid.
Start checking the fish at 9 minutes (yes, you really need to buy a kitchen timer) to see if the layers of flesh are starting to flake. If not, it should be done around 10 minutes, but please don’t overcook your salmon. Let it rest for just a few minutes then serve with rice and a salad.
Involtini di Pesce Spada (Grilled Stuffed Swordfish rolls)
Serves 4
Adapted from recipes from "Gangivecchio’s Sicilian Kitchen"
When my wife and I ate our way through Sicily during a cooking tour we enjoyed in 2019, this swordfish dish seemed to appear on every menu. Of course, one reason was we kept to coastal towns, just a quick walk from the Tyrrhenian Sea. The other seemed to be a real appreciation for swordfish in Sicily, which we found in local markets under tents along the harbor. The key to the fish is slicing it 1/8 inch thick and 4 inches wide. The best, and easiest, route is to ask your fishmonger to do it. If that fails and you end up with large pieces, make the flesh firm by freezing them for half an hour and slicing them with a long, sharp knife.
12 1/8-inch-thick swordfish slices, 6 inches long and 4 inches wide
Stuffing
¼ cup currants, soaked in warm water then drained
Olive oil
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup fresh bread crumbs, plus extra for coating (Sicilians love bread crumbs and refer to it as the “poor man’s cheese,” a holdover from when the average worker couldn’t afford cheese.)
1/3 cup freshly chopped Italian parsley
¼ cup pine nuts
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
16-18 bay leaves, fresh or at least flexible enough to run a skewer through without falling apart
2 lemons, cut in half and seeded
In a bowl combine 3 tablespoons olive oil with the garlic and 1 cup of the breadcrumbs. Stir in the parsley, pine nuts and currants and season with salt and pepper. Turn onto a cutting board and chop everything finely. Add a little more olive oil, if necessary. The mixture should feel moist but not wet.
Arrange the 12 swordfish slices in a row in front of you and spoon the filling evenly across the top in equal portions. Press the mixture down lightly with your fingertips. Carefully roll up each piece of fish and rest it on the open seam end. If the rolls try to unroll, use a toothpick to temporarily keep them in place.
Place 3 rolls next to each other and slide a bay leaf in between and on the outsides of the rolls. It’s most stable if you use skewers with double prongs to ensure a secure grip, so no slipping when turning. Or you can use two single skewers for each three rolls. Force the metal skewers through the outer bay leaf and through the rolls and bay leaves, to the other end, adding a bay leaf to keep the rolls snugly on the two skewers.
Prepare the remaining involtinis in the same way. Brush them on each side lightly with olive oil and coat with breadcrumbs.
Grill about 4 minutes on each side. Let rest about 5 minutes before serving with half a lemon as the sauce.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.