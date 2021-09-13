Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Fish on the grill

Start checking the fish at 9 minutes (yes, you really need to buy a kitchen timer) to see if the layers of flesh are starting to flake. If not, it should be done around 10 minutes, but please don’t overcook your salmon. Let it rest for just a few minutes then serve with rice and a salad.

Involtini di Pesce Spada (Grilled Stuffed Swordfish rolls)

When my wife and I ate our way through Sicily during a cooking tour we enjoyed in 2019, this swordfish dish seemed to appear on every menu. Of course, one reason was we kept to coastal towns, just a quick walk from the Tyrrhenian Sea. The other seemed to be a real appreciation for swordfish in Sicily, which we found in local markets under tents along the harbor. The key to the fish is slicing it 1/8 inch thick and 4 inches wide. The best, and easiest, route is to ask your fishmonger to do it. If that fails and you end up with large pieces, make the flesh firm by freezing them for half an hour and slicing them with a long, sharp knife.