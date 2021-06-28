Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Fourth of July on the grill

Fourth of July always means hotdogs and hamburgers, apple pie, and baseball, right? But what if you’re having family or friends (maybe both) over and you want to give them something they’ll remember from this special Fourth of July, the first as we start living post-pandemic?
This calls for a cookout that Thomas Jefferson could only dream about, mixing Mexico, Italy, and Boston, concluding with a sauce that originated in the Caribbean, developed by Black pitmasters who spread it across the country. Is there anything more American than a mishmash like that?
Baja Grilled Fish Tacos
Serves 4
Adapted from an article in "Cook’s Illustrated Summer Grilling" by Bryan Roof
Growing up in the Midwest, I had had never seen fish tacos, and just about any fish I eat had been deep-fried, just to make sure it didn’t taste fishy.
Thanks to the U. S Navy, I spent a couple of years in San Diego and was introduced to the pleasures of Cinco de Mayo and fish tacos. The area’s many surfers traveled south into the Baja Peninsula, looking for bigger waves, and brought back Baja fish tacos.
You’re thinking, but we’re celebrating an AMERICAN holiday! Yes, but keep in mind what is now the state of California started out under different tribes of Native Americans, then as two provinces of New Spain, later part of the First Mexican Empire. Don’t forget the Mexican-American War, with American citizens seizing the small Californio garrison in Sonoma, when we were a republic for 26 days before being annexed by the US government, and then finally, statehood.
So, you can see that California has Spanish and Mexican blood in its history and its food. I’ve also seen these called Ensenada Tacos, but that, of course, is a port city in Baja.
½ medium green cabbage, shredded (around 4 cups)
¼ cups plus 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro leaves
3 scallions, sliced thin
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon vegetable oil (I like sunflower oil for its high smoke point and no taste)
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
¾ cup mayonnaise
1-3 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce, minced
½ lime, juiced
1 medium garlic clove, minced or run through a garlic press
2 teaspoons chili powder
½ teaspoon ground coriander
½ teaspoon ground cumin
4 6-ounce skinless mahi-mahi fillets, about 1-inch thick
12 6-inch corn tortillas
Toss cabbage, ¼ cup cilantro, scallions, vinegar, 1 teaspoon of the oil, and ½ teaspoon salt in a bowl and set aside for serving. In a separate bowl, combine mayonnaise, remaining tablespoons of cilantro, chiles, lime juice, and garlic, season with salt and pepper to taste, and set aside.
Combine chili powder, coriander, cumin, ½ teaspoon salt and a few turns of black pepper in a bowl. Pat dry fish fillets with paper towels, rub with remaining 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, then coat with spice mixture. Lay fish on wire rack set over the baking sheet and refrigerate until the grill is ready.
Build a single-level fire (no low-temperature area needed) and heat grill or set your gas grill to high until hot. Clean grill with grill brush when hot. Lay fish on hot grill bars, perpendicular to the cooking grate. Cook until fish for about 4 minutes, then gently flip over, using two spatulas, cooking until it is opaque, and flakes appear when gently prodded with a paring knife, another 5-5 minutes. Working in batches, place several tortillas in a single layer on the grill and cook until warm, 30 seconds or less per side. Wrap tortillas in a kitchen towel or large sheet of foil. Cut each fillet into 3 equal parts. Smear each warm tortilla with a portion of the mayonnaise mixture, top with a piece of fish, and a heap of cabbage slaw to serve.
Grilled Flank Steak Stuffed with Roasted Red Pepper and Fontina
Serves 4-6
Adapted from "Wood-Fired Cooking" by Mary Karlin
If you want that great grilled beef taste but looking for a step above hamburgers, a stuffed flank steak will stimulate the salivary glands. Italians love to stuff or roll meat and fish around something else, giving you a surprise of deliciousness. I learned this when I took a culinary tour to Sicily with Cooking with Julie from Napa. We spent one evening with a local butcher who sliced, stuffed, and rolled a whole series of meats. Sure, he didn’t speak English and none of us knew enough Italian to ask questions, but we still learned as he demonstrated each stuffed meat and then watched as we tried to mimic him. At the end of the evening, we had way too many dishes, which we left with the hotel staff when we left. They’re probably still eating the leftovers for lunch.
1 2-pound flank steak
1 handful coarsely chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 bunch fresh basil, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 lemon, grated for zest (just the yellow part of the skin, the white is bitter)
1/3 cup panko Japanese bread crumbs
½ teaspoon Pimenton de la Vera (smoked Paprika from Spain)
½ teaspoon Kosher salt
Extra virgin olive oil
2-4 roasted red peppers from a jar, cut open
2 cups spinach leaves
8 ounces fontina cheese, thinly sliced
You will need a ball of kitchen string to tie this all together.
If you’re going to grill on live fire, you can start your grill when you have everything out on the counter, ready to use. This shouldn’t take you very long to slice, roll and tie up. Butterfly the steak by slicing through the thickest part of the steak horizontally. You’ll cut almost through the other side of the steak, leaving the halves attached by ½ to 1 inch. Open the butterfly and flatten the sides, then season with salt and pepper. Cover with a piece of plastic wrap and pound the steak to create an even thickness, so it cooks all at the same speed.
Make the herb stuffing by combining the parsley, basil, garlic, zest, panko, pimento, salt, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Reserve about 3 tablespoons for garnish. Lay a layer of spinach leaves over the open flaps of steak. Line with cheese slices, then red pepper sides. Sprinkle with the herb stuffing. Roll up the streak tightly length-wise, then tie the rolled steak with kitchen string (yes, there is a special string that will not catch on fire at normal cooking temperatures). Wrap a length of string about every 3 inches, then tie each one with a slip knot, pulling it snug but not so the steak is bulging between the strings. Oil all sides of the stuffed steak and salt and pepper the outside. Place the meat on the grate and turn to brown on all sides, then move to indirect heat or turn the center grill down and cook for another 20 minutes or so. Use your instant-read thermometer to look for a temperature of 130°F. Transfer to a cutting board and loosely tent with aluminum foil for 5-10 minutes. Keep it tied as you slice into ½ inch thick rounds, then dust with the reserved herb stuffing. And, don’t forget to remove the string after you slice but before you serve.
All-American Baked Beans
10-12 portions
Adapted from "The New Basics Cookbook" by Julee Rosso & Sheila Lukins
I don’t know why I never make this except for major summer holidays, but I don’t recall growing up ever eating baked beans cooked this way, except Memorial Day and Fourth of July, and maybe stretching it for Labor Day, but always as picnic food. This particular rendition is mostly from The New Basics Cookbook. However, when you cook beans over three hours in a solution of brown sugar, maple syrup, and dark molasses, I don’t think you can taste the subtle differences in beans, so I use canned beans, instead of cooking dried beans as they do, and no one has sent it back to the kitchen yet.
8 ounces bacon (smoked bacon, cut into 1/4-inch cubes)
1 large yellow onion, diced
2 to 4 cloves garlic, diced finely
1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
2 cups ketchup
6 tablespoons maple syrup
6 tablespoons dark molasses
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 15-ounce cans of navy beans or Great Northern beans
2/3 cup chicken stock
Preheat oven to 300-degrees Fahrenheit. Place a 4-quart flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat and sauté the bacon until it is slightly crisp and fat is rendered, 5 minutes. Add the onions and garlic, and cook until wilted, 5 to 10 minutes. Add the brown sugar and stir over medium-low heat until it has dissolved about 5 minutes. Stir in the ketchup, syrup, molasses, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper. Add the drained beans and mix well. Cover the casserole and transfer it to the oven. Bake, stirring occasionally (making sure you scrape the bottom of the casserole), for 2 1/2 hours.
Add 2/3 cup of chicken stock, recover, and bake for 30 minutes. Then remove the cover and bake until the sauce is thick and syrupy, another 10 - 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve hot.
Chicken with Basic Barbeque Sauce
Serves 4
Even at an early age, I was put in charge of barbequing. I’m not sure why, since I had no idea what I was doing, but I think it was more that Mom was busy in the kitchen and she just was not going to also run outside to the concrete slab that was our back porch and oversee the grill, too. Years before I learned about the regional differences of barbecue sauce (it mutated across the south, with sauces named Alabama, Caroline (North and South) Kansas City, St. Louis, Memphis to Texas) we made a very basic barbecue sauce, which I don’t have a copy of, but this seems to be in the ballpark. Sure, it doesn’t have a snappy name from the marketing department, but it will add a tasty glaze to your grilled chicken.
1 cup ketchup.
½ onion, chopped
½ cup cider vinegar
¼ cup soy sauce.
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons paprika.
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 4-pound chicken (It pays to get an air-chilled chicken) cut up into parts. I also cut each breast into, so pieces are roughly the same size. Salt the pieces early, before you start the sauce to give time for it to dissolve into the skin.)
In a medium saucepan combine all of the ingredients, except for the chicken. Whisk to blend. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer until the flavors start to meld together, about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Measure out about ½ cup and keep separate as a finishing sauce.
Preheat the grill (yes, you could do this easily in the oven but this is the 4th of July, for crying out loud!) to medium-high.
When I first began cooking barbeque chicken I would marinate the chicken with all the sauce in a bowl, thinking I would improve the flavor by letting the sauce seep into the flesh. Trouble is, when I cooked it on the grill, the sugars in the sauce burned and I had some bad flair-ups, leaving the chicken with a noticeable ash taste.
Nowadays, I leave the sauce off until the last 5-10 minutes, after the internal temperature hits about 160°F. Yes, you will need an instant-read thermometer to do this right but it’s a necessary investment in improving your cooking.
Place the chicken skin-side down and leave it undisturbed for about 20 minutes. I put the top back on the grill to capture some of the heat.
Flip the chicken over and grill an additional 10-15 minutes. If the internal temperature is close to 160°F (make sure you are not hitting a bone, that will throw off the reading) paint the chicken with the sauce, using a pastry brush.
Cook for 2 minutes, then flip the chicken again, repeating the sauce painting, and cook for another 2-3 minutes. If not at 160°F flip again, and paint again, making sure the sugars in the sauce do not start to burn.
When ready, remove the chicken to a clean platter (not the one that held the raw chicken earlier, and don’t reuse the sauce that touched the raw chicken).
Loosely cover the chicken with foil and warm the reserved barbeque sauce in a small saucepan over low heat. Pour into a serving bowl. Serve immediately with the warm sauce on the side.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.