Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Fourth of July on the grill

If you’re going to grill on live fire, you can start your grill when you have everything out on the counter, ready to use. This shouldn’t take you very long to slice, roll and tie up. Butterfly the steak by slicing through the thickest part of the steak horizontally. You’ll cut almost through the other side of the steak, leaving the halves attached by ½ to 1 inch. Open the butterfly and flatten the sides, then season with salt and pepper. Cover with a piece of plastic wrap and pound the steak to create an even thickness, so it cooks all at the same speed.

Make the herb stuffing by combining the parsley, basil, garlic, zest, panko, pimento, salt, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Reserve about 3 tablespoons for garnish. Lay a layer of spinach leaves over the open flaps of steak. Line with cheese slices, then red pepper sides. Sprinkle with the herb stuffing. Roll up the streak tightly length-wise, then tie the rolled steak with kitchen string (yes, there is a special string that will not catch on fire at normal cooking temperatures). Wrap a length of string about every 3 inches, then tie each one with a slip knot, pulling it snug but not so the steak is bulging between the strings. Oil all sides of the stuffed steak and salt and pepper the outside. Place the meat on the grate and turn to brown on all sides, then move to indirect heat or turn the center grill down and cook for another 20 minutes or so. Use your instant-read thermometer to look for a temperature of 130°F. Transfer to a cutting board and loosely tent with aluminum foil for 5-10 minutes. Keep it tied as you slice into ½ inch thick rounds, then dust with the reserved herb stuffing. And, don’t forget to remove the string after you slice but before you serve.