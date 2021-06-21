Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Fresh sweet corn: There are other ways to cook it besides boiling it

Arroz a la Poblana

Puebla, Mexico is a colonial city founded in 1531, proud of its culinary history and happy to continue its traditions. The mixture of fresh corn, roasted chiles poblanos, and fresh cheese is a classic, often mixed in with white rice. There are countless versions of this dish but my favorite is from Chef Rick Bayless’s first book, "Authentic Mexican." I looked online to see if, to make my life easier and not have to retype it, he had published it online. He had, but it was different, with fewer steps, but I believe this is a classic dish that shouldn’t be played with. However, if you insist on changing it, you can add about 1 cup of coarsely shredded pork barbecue or even smoked salmon, stirring it in when you crumble in the cheese, and it makes a whole meal (with tortillas, of course).